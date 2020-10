View this post on Instagram

And it’s a wrrrap! #Radhe @beingsalmankhan @apnabhidu @randeephooda @dishapatani @prabhudevaofficial @sohailkhanofficial @atulreellife @reellifeproduction @welcometogauthamcity

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) on Oct 14, 2020 at 3:31am PDT