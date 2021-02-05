पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड के 'भाई' की चिंता:सिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन

एक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड में भाई के नाम से मशहूर सलमान खान ने गुरुवार रात इंडियन प्रो म्यूजिक लीग की लॉन्चिंग की। इस दौरान जब उनसे तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ देश में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन पर रिएक्शन मांगा गया तो उन्होंने कहा, "जो सही हो, वह होना चाहिए।" इवेंट के दौरान सलमान ने सिंगल स्क्रीन सिनेमाघरों की खस्ता हालत पर भी दुख जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि सिंगल स्क्रीन सिनेमाघर इन दिनों कब्रिस्तान की तरह नजर आ रहे हैं।

हमारी तीन फिल्में बनकर तैयार हैं: सलमान

सलमान ने कहा, "हमारी तो तीन फिल्में बनकर तैयार हैं। सिंगल स्क्रीन्स की मुश्किलात यह है कि उनके यहां वैसे ही बहुत कम फिल्में चलती हैं। थिएटर मालिक खुद इन्हें चला रहे हैं। वहां कब्रिस्तान जैसा महसूस हो रहा है। एकदम सूना-सूना। कोई थिएटर्स में जा नहीं रहा है। जाहिरतौर पर जिनके थिएटर्स हैं, वो तो उन्हें चलाएंगे ही। कई ऐसे थिएटर्स फाइनेंशियल कारणों से बंद हो चुके हैं। थिएटर्स बंद होना अच्छी बात नहीं है।"

मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई का फैसला:सलमान ने मान ली थिएटर ओनर्स की रिक्वेस्ट, ईद 2021 में थिएटर पर ही रिलीज होगी राधे

सलमान ने आगे कहा, "वैसे भी हमारा यही बिजनेस है। हम एक्टिंग करते हैं, फिल्में बनाते हैं और वो फिल्में थिएटर के अलावा दिखाएं कहां? हम उनके बिना अधूरे हैं और वो हमारे बिना। चूंकि सिंगल स्क्रीन्स के अंदर हमारा और फैन्स का अच्छा कनेक्शन है। इसलिए उन्होंने दरख्वास्त की कि 'राधे' को सिंगल स्क्रीन्स में रिलीज करना है। अब चूंकि कोरोना इतना फैल चुका है। सब नॉर्मल घूम रहे हैं तो हमने थिएटर्स मालिकों से दरख्वास्त की है कि वे थोड़ी सी एहतियात बरतें। ताकि वहां से कोरोना न फैले।"

पिछले महीने सलमान ने किया था ऐलान

पिछले महीने देश भर के थिएटर एग्जिबिटर्स एसोसिएशन ने सलमान खान से उनकी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'राधे' को थिएटर में रिलीज करने की अपील की थी। जवाब में सलमान ने सोशल मीडिया पर ऐलान करते हुए लिखा था- माफी चाहता हूं कि सारे थिएटर्स ओनर्स को जवाब देने में इतना समय लिया। ऐसे वक्त में यह एक बड़ा फैसला था। मैं उन फाइनेंशियल परेशानियों को समझता हूं, जिनसे थिएटर ओनर्स और एग्जिबिटर्स जूझ रहे हैं। बदले में वे 'राधे' को देखने के लिए आने वाले दर्शकों के लिए अत्यधिक सावधानी बरतेंगे, यही उम्मीद करूंगा। कमिटमेंट ईद का है और यह ईद 2021 की होगी इंशाल्लाह। इस साल ईद पर सिनेमाघरों में राधे का आनंद लें, बाकी ऊपर वाले की मर्जी।

