#repost @willsmith ・・・ WOW!! Integrity on full display!! When Spanish triathlete @diegomentrida noticed that British triathlete @james_teagle went the wrong way right before the finish line of a race in Spain, Diego waited for him so he could take what he says is his deserved place. “He was in front of me the whole time. He deserved it.” 📹: @elmundo_es

