फार्महाउस पर नहीं होगी पार्टी:इस साल जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगे सलमान खान, नए साल पर भी फिल्म 'अंतिम' की शूटिंग कर रहे होंगे

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सलमान खान 27 दिसंबर को 55 साल के हो जाएंगे। हालांकि, एक रिपोर्ट की मानें तो इस साल वे अपना जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगे। इस रिपोर्ट में सलमान के करीबी दोस्त के हवाले से लिखा गया है, "यह पहली बार है, जब हम भाई के जन्मदिन और नए साल के मौके पर उनके फार्महाउस पर नहीं जा रहे हैं।"

जन्मदिन पर नए साल पर शूटिंग करेंगे सलमान

स्पॉटब्वॉय की इसी रिपोर्ट में दोस्त के हवाले से आगे लिखा है, " मैंने कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में देखा कि सलमान इस साल छोटा-सा सेलिब्रेशन करेंगे। लेकिन, मुझे जहां तक पता है तो पहली बार वे अपने जन्मदिन और नए साल पर अपने बहनोई (आयुष शर्मा) के साथ फिल्म 'अंतिम : द फाइनल ट्रुथ' की शूटिंग कर रहे होंगे। चूंकि, इस फिल्म के निर्देशक महेश मांजरेकर है। इसलिए सेट पर भाई के जन्मदिन का किसी तरह का जश्न होना तय है।"

महेश मांजरेकर खास दोस्तों में शामिल

महेश मांजरेकर न केवल सलमान और आयुष स्टारर 'अंतिम' के निर्देशक हैं। बल्कि सलमान के करीबी दोस्तों में शामिल हैं। सलमान ने महेश की बेटी सई मांजरेकर को अपनी फिल्म 'दबंग 3' में मौका दिया था। खबर तो यहां तक थी कि सई 'अंतिम' में भी अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी। हालांकि, खुद महेश मांजरेकर ने इस बात से इनकार किया है।

आखिर बार 'दबंग 3' में दिखे थे सलमान

सलमान खान आखिरी बार फिल्म 'दबंग 3' में दिखाई दिए थे, जो 20 दिसंबर 2019 को रिलीज हुई थी। 2020 में ईद के मौके पर उनकी फिल्म 'राधे : योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई' आने वाली थी। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी और लॉकडाउन के चलते इसे टालना पड़ा। अब यह फिल्म 2021 में रिलीज होगी। 'राधे' और 'अंतिम' के अलावा सलमान 2021 में 'पठान' और 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' में कैमियो भी करेंगे।

