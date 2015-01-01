पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कास्ट रिप्लेस:अब सलमान खान की फिल्म 'अंतिम-द फाइनल ट्रुथ' में बालिका बधु फेम अविका गौर की जगह नजर आएंगी महिमा

पगड़ी बांधे सलमान खान का सरदार लुक सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल जिस फोटो में सलमान सरदार लुक में नजर आ रहे हैं, वह फोटो उनकी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'अंतिम - द फाइनल ट्रुथ' के सेट की है। इस फिल्म में सलमान के साथ उनके बहनोई और एक्टर आयुष शर्मा भी दिखाई देंगे। निर्देशन महेश मांजरेकर कर रहे हैं।

खबर थी कि, इस फिल्म में बालिका वधु फेम अविका गौर को कास्ट किया है। लेकिन अब खबर है कि अविका गौर की जगह टीवी शो सपने सुहाने लड़कपन फेम महिमा मकवाना को कास्ट कर लिया है।

आयुष के अपोजिट दिखेंगी महिमा

फिल्म 'अंतिम - द फाइनल ट्रुथ' में अब आयुष शर्मा के अपोजिट महिमा मकवाना नजर आएंगी। खबरों के हिसाब से महिमा ने इस फिल्म के लिए जबरदस्त तैयारी शुरु कर दी है। मीडिया के पूछने पर महेश मांजरेकर ने बताया कि अविका अब इस फिल्म का हिस्सा नहीं हैं। हालांकि अब तक अविका को ऑफिशियल तौर पर ना नहीं बोला गया है। सूत्रों के हिसाब से इस फिल्म के मुख्य किरदार में दो एक्ट्रेस नजर आएंगी।

आयुष शर्मा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से फिल्म अंतिम - द फाइनल ट्रुथ में सलमान खान का फर्स्ट लुक शेयर किया। आयुष ने पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा 'अंतिम बिगिन्स'

