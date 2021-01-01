पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Salman's Salary: The Actor Himself Had Said That His First Earning Was Rs 75, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Was Signed For 31 Thousand Rupees

किस्सा सलमान की सैलरी का:एक्टर ने खुद बताया था पहली कमाई 75 रुपए थी, 'मैंने प्यार किया' 31 हजार रुपए में की थी साइन

41 मिनट पहले
सलमान खान बॉलीवुड के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले स्टार्स में से एक हैं, उनकी ज्यादा तर फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ती हैं। एक इंटरव्यू में सलमान खान ने बताया, "मेरी पहली सैलरी 75 रुपये के लगभग थी। मैं ताज होटल में किसी शो में पीछे डांस कर रहा था। मेरा एक दोस्त वहां डांस करने गया था, इसलिए वे मुझे भी ले गया और मैंने इसे केवल मज़े के लिए किया था।" उन्होंने बताया कि वे उसके बाद कैम्पा कोला के लिए काम करने लगे जहां उन्हें 750 रुपये तक मिले और फिर लंबे समय तक 1,500 रुपये मिलने लगे। बातों-बातों में सलमान ने बताया कि उन्होंने 'मैंने प्यार किया' 31,000 रुपये में साइन की थी बाद में बढ़ा कर उन्हें 75,000 रुपये मिले थे।

100 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होई सलमान की फिल्में

सलमान खान की पहली फिल्म बीवी हो तो ऐसी थी, जो कि 1989 में रिलीज हुई थी। उसके बाद उन्होंने फिल्म 'मैंने प्यार किया' में काम किया जो कि उस समय कि सुपरहिट फिल्मों में से एक थी। साल 2009 में वांटेड की रिलीज के बाद से सलमान की सारी फिल्में ब्लॉकबस्टर रहीं हैं और साथ ही वे 100 करोड़ क्लब में भी हिससा रहीं हैं।

राधे: योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई में दिखेंगे सलमान

सलमान खान अपनी अगली फिल्म "राधे: योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई" में दिखेंगे। ये फिल्म अपनी रिलीज के लिए तैयार है। हालांकि इस फिल्म की पहले डिजिटल रिलीज की जा रही थी, फिर फिल्म के डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स ने सलमान को पत्र लिखा और गुजारिश किया कि फिल्म की डिजिटल रिलीज ना की जाए। उनकी गुजारिश के बाद, सलमान ने फिल्म को थिएटर में रिलीज करने का फैसला किया। सलमान की ये फिल्म ईद के दौरान थिएटर में दिखेगी।

