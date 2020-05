View this post on Instagram

Mama Mama Mama Mama😂Ladies we know that chanting don’t we!?Happy Mother’s Day! Like so do we get a day off today !? Hell no! 🍾 lots of love to all the mamas out here who work it no matter what💪🏼 that’s how we roll 😎#happymothersday 🚀 #messymama #imperfectlyperfect #mom #motherhoodunplugged #keepingitreal 🤪

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on May 9, 2020 at 10:10pm PDT