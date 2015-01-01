पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेडिंग डायरी:सना खान ने शादी में पहना था लखटकिया लहंगा, पति अनस ने अलग अंदाज में की खूबसूरती की तारीफ

43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नई नवेली दुल्हन बनी सना खान अपनी मैरिड लाइफ इंजॉय कर रही हैं। इस बीच वे अपने फैन्स के लिए भी लगातार अपनी अनसीन वेडिंग फोटोज शेयर करती जा रही हैं। बुधवार को उन्होंने अपनी मेहंदी के भी कुछ फोटोज शेयर किए हैं। उन्होंने शादी के मौके पर एक लाख का जोड़ा पहना था। सना का यह लहंगा डिजाइनर पूनम्स कॉर्चर ब्रांड का था। जिसकी कीमत 1350 डॉलर यानी करीब 99 हजार 879 रुपए है। यह ड्यूपिन क्रेप मैटेरियल से बना है, जिस पर हैवी गोल्डन एम्ब्रॉयडरी थी।

फैन्स को हुई थी हैरानी
सुर्ख लाल रंग के जोड़े में सना बेहतरीन दिख रही थीं। हालांकि, इस शादी से उनके फैंस को आश्चर्य हुआ है, क्योंकि शादी से पहले सना ने इस बारे में कोई भी सूचना सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर नहीं की थी। उन्होंने शादी के बाद अपनी तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कीं। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा- वलीमा लुक। सना ने पति मुफ्ती अनस के साथ भी रविवार को अपनी फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं।

एजाज ने करवाई थी मुलाकात
मुफ्ती अनस गुजरात के एक मुस्लिम धर्मगुरू हैं और वो बिजनेसमैन भी हैं। अनस की सना से मुलाकात बिग बॉस-7 के कंटेस्टेंट एजाज खान के जरिए हुई थी। बिग बॉस के अलावा सना खान सलमान खान की फिल्म जय हो, हल्ला बोल और टॉयलेट- एक प्रेम कथा में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। उन्होंने मॉडलिंग से अपना करियर शुरू किया था।

पति अनस ने भी खूबसूरती की तारीफ
इस बीच सना के पति अनस ने भी इंस्टाग्राम अकांउट को ओपन फॉर ऑल कर दिया है। जिसमें उन्हें सना के साथ अपनी वेडिंग फोटो शेयर कर लिखा-और तुम अपने रब की कौन-कौन सी नेमतों को झुठलाओगे। मेरे जीवन में होने और इसे एक सुंदर यात्रा बनाने के लिए धन्यवाद, आपके सभी प्यार और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद। आशा है कि आप के साथ एक शांतिपूर्ण और आनंदमय जीवन होगा। हमेशा तुम्हारा।

