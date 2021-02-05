पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदीप नाहर सुसाइड केस:मौत की खबर वायरल होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया से डिलीट हुआ सुसाइड नोट, पिछले 14 महीने का डाटा गायब

27 मिनट पहले
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ 'एमएस धोनी : द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' और अक्षय कुमार के साथ 'केसरी' में को-एक्टर के तौर पर काम कर चुके संदीप नाहर ने सोमवार शाम आत्महत्या की। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लंबा-चौड़ा सुसाइड नोट और करीब 9 मिनट का एक वीडियो शेयर कर इसकी वजह बताई थी। ताजा अपडेट यह है कि संदीप की खुदकुशी की खबर मीडिया में वायरल होने के बाद उनका वीडियो और सुसाइड नोट सोशल मीडिया से हटा दिए गया है। खास बात यह है कि इसमें पुलिस की कोई भूमिका नहीं है।

दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में मुंबई पुलिस के डीसीपी विशाल ठाकुर ने बताया कि उन्होंने संदीप के सोशल मीडिया पेज से किसी तरह की जानकारी या पोस्ट नहीं हटवाई है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि संदीप की पोस्ट या तो उनकी पत्नी कंचन शर्मा ने हटाई है या फिर किसी यूजर द्वारा रिपोर्ट करने के बाद खुद सोशल मीडिया कंपनी ने इसे डिलीट किया होगा।

तो क्या संदीप की पत्नी ने हटाई पोस्ट?

संदीप के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट को देखें तो पाते हैं कि सिर्फ उनका सुसाइड नोट या वीडियो ही डिलीट नहीं किया गया है, बल्कि पिछले 14 महीने का डाटा इससे गायब है। इनमें एक वह पोस्ट थी, जो उन्होंने करवा चौथ पर पत्नी को बधाई देते हुए लिखी थी और तो दूसरी वह पोस्ट भी थी, जो संदीप ने पिछले साल सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत (14 जून 2020) के बाद की थी। उनके पेज पर आखिरी पोस्ट 17 दिसंबर 2019 की दिखाई दे रही है।

सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी के खिलाफ बयान

संदीप के सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी कंचन शर्मा और सास वुनू शर्मा के खिलाफ कई गंभीर बातें लिखी गई हैं। उनके मुताबिक, कंचन से शादी के बाद उनकी जिंदगी नरक बन गई थी। कंचन और उनकी मां भी बात-बात पर उन्हें मानसिक प्रताड़ना देती थीं। सुसाइड नोट में लिखी बातों से यह साफ हो रहा है कि संदीप ने कंचन और वुनू से परेशान होकर खुदकुशी की। लेकिन उन्होंने इसमें यह भी स्पष्ट रूप से लिखा है कि मरने के बाद उनकी पत्नी को कुछ न कहा जाए। मुंबई पुलिस फिलहाल मामले की जांच कर रही है। (पढ़ें पूरा सुसाइड नोट)

पत्नी ने अस्पताल में भी की चालाकी

गोरेगांव पुलिस के मुताबिक, संदीप नाहर के शव को लेकर उनकी पत्नी कंचन शर्मा दो अस्पतालों के चक्कर लगाती रहीं। उन्हें अस्पताल में मृत घोषित किए जाने के बाद वे पुलिस को सूचना दिए बगैर शव को घर ले गईं। पुलिस ने बताया कि संदीप ने अपने कमरे का दरवाजा बंद कर कर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की। उनकी पत्नी कंचन शर्मा ने कारपेंटर को बुलाकर दरवाजा तुड़वाया और शव को बाहर निकाला। बताया जा रहा है कि शव को पंखे से उतारने में कंचन ने दो अन्य लोगों की मदद ली। (पढ़ें पूरी खबर)

