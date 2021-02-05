पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यादें शेष:सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की खबर सुन हिल गए थे संदीप नाहर, अक्षय कुमार ने इमोशनल पोस्ट में किया 'केसरी' के को-एक्टर को याद

26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अभिनेता संदीप नाहर की खुदकुशी से उन्हें जानने वाला हर शख्स हैरान है। कोई यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा है कि वे ऐसा कदम उठा सकते हैं। वेब सीरीज 'कहने को हमसफर हैं' में संदीप के साथ काम कर चुकीं सुचित्रा पिल्लई ने भी इस पर हैरत जताई है। उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि पिछले साल जून में जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या की खबर आई थी तो संदीप बुरी तरह टूट गए थे। उन्होंने सुशांत के साथ 'एमएस धोनी : द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' में उनके दोस्त परम का रोल निभाया था।

टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया से बातचीत में पिल्लई ने कहा, "सुशांत की खुदकुशी की खबर सुन वह पूरी तरह हैरान था। उसने पूछा था कि आखिर कोई ऐसा कैसे कर सकता है। पूरे घटनाक्रम से वह बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ था। इसलिए उसका खुद यह कदम उठाना हम सब के लिए हैरानी की बात है।" 14 जून 2020 को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अपने घर में पंखे से लटके मिले थे।

बॉलीवुड में एक और सुसाइड:एम.एस. धोनी फिल्म में सुशांत के को-एक्टर रहे संदीप नाहर ने खुदकुशी की, सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए

अक्षय कुमार ने किया संदीप को याद

'केसरी' में संदीप ने अक्षय कुमार के साथ काम किया था। उन्होंने फिल्म में सिपाही बूटा सिंह का रोल निभाया था। अक्षय ने संदीप को याद करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर शॉर्ट नोट साझा किया है। उन्होंने भावुक होते हुए लिखा है, "संदीप नाहर के निधन की खबर सुन दिल टूट गया। एक मुस्कराता युवा, जिसे मैं 'केसरी' में खाने के शौकीन इंसान के तौर पर याद करता हूं। जिंदगी अनिश्चित है। जब भी खुद को लो फील करें, प्लीज मदद मांग लें। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।"

पत्नी के लिए करवा चौथ पर लिखी थी आखिरी पोस्ट

संदीप ने अपने सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी कंचन शर्मा पर उन्हें प्रताड़ित करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने नवंबर 2020 में करवा चौथ पर कंचन के लिए आखिरी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट लिखी थी।

संदीप ने लिखा था, "हैप्पी करवा चौथ। शादी का लड्डू जो न खाए वो पछताए। जो खाए वो पछताए। काश वो सिंगल दिन वापस आएं। कितने भी चैलेंज मेरी जिंदगी में आएं, मुझे फर्क नहीं पड़ता। अगर तुम मेरा सपोर्ट हो तो मैं जिंदगी की हर मुश्किल का सामना कर लूंगा। आई लव यू।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें