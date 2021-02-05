पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदीप नाहर के दोस्त आलोक पांडे का दर्द:कमरे में लगी चार दोस्तों की फोटो में से दो चल बसे, बोले- जी करता है, वह पोस्टर ही हटा दूं

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अमित कर्ण
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत , आलोक पांडे और संदीप नाहर। 14 जून 2020 को सुशांत और 15 फरवरी 2021 को संदीप का निधन हो चुका है।

फिल्म 'एमएस धोनी : द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' में संदीप नाहर के को-एक्टर रहे आलोक पांडे की मानें तो उनकी मौत ने उन्हें झकझोर कर रख दिया है। खबर सुनने के बाद वे पूरी रात सो नहीं सके। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में पांडे ने बताया कि संदीप के रूप में एक ऐसे इंसान को खो दिया है, जो मस्तमौला और हमेशा एनर्जी से भरा रहता था।

'पोस्टर में मौजूद 4 दोस्तों में से दो चले गए'

बातचीत के दौरान इमोशनल हुए आलोक ने कहा, "एमएस धोनी के टाइम की काफी यादें हैं। सेट पर उनकी तरह-तरह के खाने की फरमाइश रहती थी। हम सब साथ ही सोते थे। सेट पर सबसे ज्यादा एनर्जी वाला बंदा वही था। अभी मेरे कमरे में एक पोस्टर लगा है, जिसमें मैं, सुशांत भाई, वो, क्रांति भाई हैं। उसमें से दो निकल चुके हैं। अजीब सा लग रहा है। जी कर रहा है कि वो पोस्टर ही हटा दूं।" संदीप से 8 महीने पहले फिल्म के लीड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत हो चुकी है।

'वीडियो कॉल किया था, पिक नहीं कर पाया'

बकौल पांडे, "दो दिन पहले तक मैं उनके संपर्क में था। मैं शूट पर था। वे वीडियो कॉल कर रहे थे, लेकिन मैं पिक नहीं कर पाया था। नए कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर का नंबर मांगा करते थे। कहते थे अपना टाइम भी आएगा। उनको लगता था कि 'एमएस धोनी' के बाद उनकी लाइफ बिल्कुल चेंज हो जाएगी। काम तो वे अच्छा कर ही रहे थे। अमूमन मस्तमौला ही रहते थे। काम को लेकर कभी डिप्रेशन में नजर नहीं आए।"

'कहते थे शादी-वादी मैनेज नहीं हो पाएगी'

आलोक पांडे ने आगे कहा, "फिल्म 'एमएस धोनी' के वक्त उनकी शादी नहीं हुई थी। लेकिन कहा करते थे कि यार शादी-वादी मुझसे मैनेज नहीं हो पाएगी। इस बारे में मुझे कभी बताया नहीं। अभी उनकी शादी को एक-दो साल ही हुए थे। यह भी हो सकता है कि काम की कमी के चलते यह कदम उठाया हो।"

'समझाता था रिजेक्शंस को दिल पर मत लो'

आलोक आगे कहते हैं, "सोशल मीडिया वीडियो में उन्होंने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ की प्रॉब्लम शेयर की है। इंडस्ट्री के वर्किंग कल्चर पर भी निशाना साधा है। इंडस्ट्री को इमोशनलेस बताया था। उन्हें शिकायत रहा करती थी कि इंडस्ट्री में लोग काम निकल जाने के बाद भूल जाते हैं। रिप्लाई नहीं करते हैं। मैं उनसे छोटा था, लेकिन समझाता था कि इंडस्ट्री का सिस्टम यही है। इससे घबराने की नहीं, धीरज रखने की जरूरत है। मैं उन्हें समझाता था कि रिजेक्शंस को दिल पर लेने की जरूरत नहीं है। यदि ऐसा करोगे तो टिक नहीं पाओगे।"

