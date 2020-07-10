दैनिक भास्करJul 10, 2020, 07:53 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का टाइटल ट्रैक शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गया। इस मौके पर फिल्म की एक्ट्रेस संजना सांघी ने संगीतकार एआर रहमान के सम्मान व्यक्त करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक नोट शेयर किया। जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि रॉकस्टार के वक्त शुरू हुआ जादू अब भी बरकरार है।
अपने नोट में संजना ने लिखा, '13 साल की उम्र में मुकेश ने मुझे दिल्ली के मेरे स्कूल में स्टेज पर परफॉर्म करते हुए देखा और खुद ही आकर मुझसे ऑडिशन देने के बारे में पूछा। और इसके बाद मुझे फिल्म रॉकस्टार में 'मैंडी' के रूप में कास्ट कर लिया। रॉकस्टार के दौरान कई जादुई चीजें घटित हुईं, लेकिन एक सबसे बड़ा जादू एआर रहमान सर का संगीत था।'
ऐसा सपना जिसे मैंने देखने की हिम्मत तक नहीं की
'अगर आपने मुझसे कहा होता कि 10 साल बाद वो मुझे मेरी डेब्यू फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' में प्रमुख अभिनेत्री के रूप में अपने संगीत और बैकग्राउंड म्यूजक के साथ आशीर्वाद देंगे, जो कि मेरे पसंदीदा उपन्यास 'द फॉल्ट इन आवर स्टार्स' पर आधारित होगी, और मुकेश मुझे निर्देशित करेंगे? तब भी ये एक ऐसा सपना नहीं बन पाता जिसे मैं कभी देखने की हिम्मत कर पाती।'
'आपके इस निरंतर आशीर्वाद के लिए एआर रहमान सर आपका धन्यवाद, यह बहुत सम्मान की बात है।'
अब भी मुझे यकीन नहीं होता है
आगे संजना ने लिखा, 'दो साल पहले जब मैंने आपकी धुनों पर पहली बार परफॉर्म किया था, तब से अबतक मैं लाखों बार खुद को चिमटी काट चुकी हूं, लेकिन अब भी मुझे यकीन नहीं हो रहा है। ये मेरे लिए सबसे बड़े सम्मान की बात ये है कि मैं आपके सामने दिल बेचारा का पूरा म्यूजिक एल्बम प्रस्तुत कर रही हूं। जिसके गाने के बोल जीनियस अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य ने लिखे हैं।'
At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as “Mandy” in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman’s Sir’s music. If you’d have told me 10 years later he’d bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, which will be based on my favourite novel The Fault in Our Stars - with HIS music on our album and background score AND Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I’d have ever dared to dream. Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I’ve pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn’t sink in. Here’s my greatest honor in presenting to you all, the FULL music album of Dil Bechara! Lyrics penned by the genius @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial Link in bio. #SushantSinghRajput @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @arijitsingh @sashasublime @jonitamusic @hridaygattani @sunidhichauhan5 #SanaMoussa @therajakumari @adityanarayanofficial @poorvikoutish @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @castingchhabra
इससे पहले शेयर किया था फिल्म का टाइटल ट्रैक
Manny knocked his way into Kizie's life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out now! 💛 #SushantSinghRajput @farahkhankunder @castingchhabra #SaifAliKhan @arrahman @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @[email protected] @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc
एक दिन पहले शेयर की थी शूटिंग के पहले दिन से जुड़ी यादें
एक दिन पहले गुरुवार को संजना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर कुछ फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, '2 साल पहले आज ही के दिन यानी 9 जुलाई, 2018 को जमशेदपुर में शूटिंग शुरू हुई थी। कीजी और मैनी कैमरे के सामने आए थे। इस दिन के बाद मेरी जिंदगी एक सेकंड के लिए भी पहले जैसी नहीं रही।'
'कीजी और मैनी को लगता था कि उनके प्यार से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं लेकिन आप लोगों ने जो प्यार हमें दिया है, उसके लिए शब्द नहीं है। दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर के साथ प्यार करने, रोने और हंसने के लिए शुक्रिया। लेकिन पिक्चर? अभी बाकी है।' संजना की यह डेब्यू फिल्म है। फिल्म में संजना कीजी और सुशांत मैनी के किरदार में दिखेंगे।
Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा 24 जुलाई को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होगी।