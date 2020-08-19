संजय दत्त हेल्थ अपडेट:इलाज के लिए फिलहाल देश से बाहर नहीं जाएंगे संजू, पत्नी मान्यता ने जारी किए नए स्टेटमेंट में लिखा- मुंबई में ही होगा शुरुआती इलाज

View this post on Instagram

*Maanayata Dutt’s statement;* To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well. As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in. In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort. For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress. Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners. #GetWellSoon #SanjayDutt

