अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स:संजय दत्त के पास हैं फिलहाल हैं छह फिल्में, तीन ओटीटी पर रिलीज के लिए तैयार, बाकी तीन का कुछ वक्त के लिए अटकना तय

A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @nargisfakhri @rahuldevofficial #Torbaaz @ramitts @rajuchadhawave @girish_malik Coming soon on @netflix_in

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT