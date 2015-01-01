पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बॉयफ्रेंड की याद में दुखी त्रिशाला:संजय दत्त की बेटी बॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के गम से सालभर बाद भी नहीं उबर पाईं, सोशल मीडिया पर जाहिर किया दर्द

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

संजय दत्त की बेटी त्रिशाला दत्त के बॉयफ्रेंड की डेथ पिछले साल जुलाई 2019 में हुई थी। त्रिशाला कई बार सोशल मीडिया पर बॉयफ्रेंड की थ्रो-बेक पिक्चर शेयर कर अपना दर्द जाहिर करती दिखी हैं। हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर Q&A सेशन में एक यूजर ने पूछा ''आप किस तरह अपने बॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के दर्द से लड़ रही हो?"

त्रिशाला बोलीं- खुद की खोज कर रही हूं

त्रिशाला ने सोशल मीडिया यूजर को जवाब देते हुए लिखा ''मैं अभी भी इससे लड़ रही हूं। लेकिन मैंने इसके लिए काफी मदद ली है और अभी भी ले रही हूं। कोविड के कारण मेरा स्पोर्ट ग्रुप अब वर्चुअल हो गया है, मैं अपने थेरेपिस्ट से वर्चुअली ही मिलती हूं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए ज्यादातर समय अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ बिता रही हूं और खुद की खोज कर रही हूं।''

त्रिशाला ने आगे लिखा, ''बॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के बाद, मैंने सोशल मीडिया से लंबे समय तक दूरी बना ली थी। क्योंकि जो भी हमारे साथ हुआ उससे बाहर निकलने के लिए मुझे खुद के साथ समय बिताने की जरूरत थी। कैसे एक-दूसरे से अलग होकर हमारा जीवन बदल गया? मुझे अपना नुकसान महसूस करने की जरूरत थी।"

थोड़ा समय लगेगा ठीक होने में..

त्रिशाला ने लिखा, ''मेरी थेरेपिस्ट मेरी बहुत मदद कर रही हैं। मैं अपने जज्बातों पर धीरे-धीरे काबू पा रही हूं। मेरे नुकसान को समझने में मुझे लगभग एक साल से ज्यादा का समय लगा। ठीक होने में मुझे थोड़ा समय लगेगा। इस साल मैं काफी हद तक अपने गम से बाहर निकल सकी हूं, जज्बातों से बाहर आने के लिए मैं खुद को समय दे रही हूं''।

त्रिशाला लिखती हैं कि आज भी उनके पास उनके बॉयफ्रेंड का टूथ ब्रश है और वह आज भी अपने बॉयफ्रेंड की टी-शर्ट की खुशबू से उनके होने का एहसास करती हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा, "मैं उस समय की शुक्रगुजार हूं, जो समय हम दोनों ने एक साथ बिताया।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें