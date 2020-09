शूटिंग पर लौटे संजय दत्त:पत्नी मान्यता ने संजू की फोटो शेयर करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा मोटिवेशनल नोट, बोलीं- अच्छे दिन पाने के लिए बुरे दिनों से लड़ना होगा

View this post on Instagram

Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke 🤗❤️!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏

