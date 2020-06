View this post on Instagram

It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP ✨

A post shared by 𝕭𝖚𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖎 𝕶𝖎 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖎 (@sapnamotibhavnani) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:57am PDT