सपना का पहला करवाचौथ:सपना चौधरी ने कंफर्म की शादी, करवाचौथ मनाते हुए शेयर की फोटो, अक्टूबर में बनी थीं बेटे की मां

32 मिनट पहले
हरियाणवी डांसर और एक्स बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट सपना चौधरी ने अपनी शादी कंफर्म कर दी है। सपना ने हरियाणवी एक्टर वीर साहू के साथ पहला करवाचौथ मनाते हुए अपनी फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं। सपना इन फोटोज में लाल सूट और साड़ी में नजर आ रही हैं।

उनके गले में मंगलसूत्र और मांग में सिंदूर भी नजर आ रहा है। वह करवाचौथ पूजा के बाद छलनी से वीर का चेहरा देखकर उन्हें मिठाई खिलाती दिख रही हैं। इन फोटोज को पोस्ट करके सपना ने अपनी शादी को लेकर अफवाहों पर विराम लगा दिया है।

मां बन चुकी हैं सपना

इसी साल अक्टूबर में वीर साहू ने फेसबुक पर खुलासा किया था कि उनकी शादी सपना से हो गई है और सपना एक बेटे की मां भी बन गई हैं। जनवरी 2020 में दोनों ने गुपचुप तरीके से मंदिर में शादी की थी। उन्होंने कहा था, 'परिवार में मौत होने की वजह से वे प्रशंसकों के साथ खुशियां साझा नहीं कर पाए थे।'

इसके साथ ही गर्भवती होने की खबरों पर सपना को ट्रोल करने वालों पर भड़कते हुए उन्होंने कहा था कि किसी के निजी जीवन में लोगों का हस्तक्षेप बिल्कुल भी ठीक नहीं है। हमने अपनी इच्छा से शादी की है, लोगों को इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ना चाहिए।' हालांकि, तब वीर के इस दावे पर सपना ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी थी लेकिन अब करवाचौथ मनाते हुए फोटोज शेयर कर सपना ने अपनी शादी को लेकर लग रही अटकलों को खत्म कर दिया है।

बिग बॉस 11 का हिस्सा रही थीं सपना

बिग बॉस 11 में हिस्सा लेने के बाद सपना चौधरी देशभर में काफी फेमस हो गईं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी वो अपने इंस्टाग्राम वीडियोज से अपने फैंस का मनोरंजन कर रही थीं। उधर वीर कई हरियाणवी फिल्मों व गानों में काम कर चुके हैं।

सपना के कई वीडियोज ने मचाई धूम

सपना के कई डांस वीडियो इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा चुके हैं। जिनमें 'तेरी अंखियां का यो काजल', 'सॉलिड बॉडी', 'छोरी भैंस बड़ी बिंदास' उनके सबसे पॉपुलर गानों में से हैं। सपना ने फिल्म 'वीरे की वेडिंग' में एक स्पेशल डांस नंबर 'हट जा ताऊ' पर परफॉर्म करते हुए अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। इसके बाद वे अभय देओल स्टारर फिल्म 'नानू की जानू' के 'लव बाइट' और 'तेरे ठुमके सपना चौधरी' गाने में नजर आई थीं।

