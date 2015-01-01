पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सपना के बेटे की पहली फोटो:मां बनने के बाद पहली बार बेटे के साथ सामने आई सपना चौधरी की फोटो, बोलीं-बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा

10 मिनट पहले
मां बनने के बाद हरियाणवी सिंगर और एक्स बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट सपना चौधरी की अपने बेटे के साथ पहली फोटो सामने आई है। यह तस्वीर सपना ने खुद सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। सपना ने इस फोटो में बेटे का चेहरा नहीं दिखाया है। वह उसे गोद में उठाए हुए नजर आई हैं। फोटो शेयर करते हुए सपना ने उर्दू की शायरी लिखी है। सपना ने लिखा है-हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है।बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा।

सपना ने की थी गुपचुप शादी

इससे पहले सपना ने पति वीर साहू के साथ करवाचौथ मनाते हुए फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की थीं जो कि वायरल हो गई थीं। इसी साल अक्टूबर में वीर साहू ने फेसबुक पर खुलासा किया था कि उनकी शादी सपना से हो गई है और सपना एक बेटे की मां भी बन गई हैं। जनवरी 2020 में दोनों ने गुपचुप तरीके से मंदिर में शादी की थी। उन्होंने कहा था, 'परिवार में मौत होने की वजह से वे प्रशंसकों के साथ खुशियां साझा नहीं कर पाए थे।'

इसके साथ ही प्रेग्नेंट होने की खबरों पर सपना को ट्रोल करने वालों पर भड़कते हुए उन्होंने कहा था कि किसी के निजी जीवन में लोगों का हस्तक्षेप बिल्कुल भी ठीक नहीं है। हमने अपनी इच्छा से शादी की है, लोगों को इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ना चाहिए।'

बिग बॉस 11 का हिस्सा रही थीं सपना

बिग बॉस 11 में हिस्सा लेने के बाद सपना चौधरी देशभर में काफी फेमस हो गईं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी वो अपने इंस्टाग्राम वीडियोज से अपने फैंस का मनोरंजन कर रही थीं। उधर वीर कई हरियाणवी फिल्मों व गानों में काम कर चुके हैं।

सपना के कई वीडियोज ने मचाई धूम

सपना के कई डांस वीडियो इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा चुके हैं। जिनमें 'तेरी अंखियां का यो काजल', 'सॉलिड बॉडी', 'छोरी भैंस बड़ी बिंदास' उनके सबसे पॉपुलर गानों में से हैं। सपना ने फिल्म 'वीरे की वेडिंग' में एक स्पेशल डांस नंबर 'हट जा ताऊ' पर परफॉर्म करते हुए अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। इसके बाद वे अभय देओल स्टारर फिल्म 'नानू की जानू' के 'लव बाइट' और 'तेरे ठुमके सपना चौधरी' गाने में नजर आई थीं।

