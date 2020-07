सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म:सारा अली खान ने की पिता सैफ से सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की तुलना, नक्षत्र, डच पेंटर और एक जैसे टॉपिक पर किया करते थे बात

View this post on Instagram

The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara ❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!

