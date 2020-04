View this post on Instagram

For now, we all live under a rock 🏡 All of us- the nerd 🤓the jock ⚽️ In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock 👫🙊🙈 While we do our favourite Knock Knock🐣🤷‍♀️🚪👊🏻👊🏻 #knockout

Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Apr 24, 2020