विवाद का साइड इफेक्ट:सुशांत डेथ केस में नाम आने के बाद 'हीरोपंती 2' से हटाई गईं सारा अली खान, तारा सुतारिया ने किया रिप्लेस

4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत डेथ केस से जुड़े ड्रग्स मामले में नाम आने के बाद सारा अली खान का सोशल मीडिया पर खूब विरोध हुआ। इसका असर उनकी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ पर भी पड़ा है। रिपोर्ट की मानें तो कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी में नाम आने के बाद उन्हें टाइगर श्रॉफ स्टारर 'हीरोपंती 2' से निकाल दिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म में अब उनकी जगह तारा सुतारिया को कास्ट कर लिया गया है।

टाइगर के कहने पर तारा को कास्ट किया गया

बॉलीवुड हंगामा की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ड्रग्स मामले में सारा का नाम आने के तुरंत बाद उन्हें 'हीरोपंती' से हटा दिया गया था। चूंकि 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ दि ईयर 2' में साथ काम कर चुकीं तारा सुतारिया टाइगर की अच्छी दोस्त हैं। इसलिए टाइगर ने प्रोड्यूसर्स को उन्हें कास्ट करने के लिए कहा। आउटसाइडर होने के नाते तारा सारा का सही रिप्लेसमेंट लगीं। मेकर्स ऐसा नहीं चाहते थे। लेकिन उनके पास अपने प्रोजेक्ट को बचाने और आगे बढ़ाने के लिए कोई और विकल्प नहीं था।"

अहमद खान के निर्देशन में बन रही फिल्म

साजिद नाडियाडवाला के प्रोडक्शन हाउस नाडियाडवाला ग्रैंड संस के बैनर तले बन रही 'हीरोपंती 2' का निर्देशन अहमद खान कर रहे हैं। फिल्म की शूटिंग जल्दी ही यूएई में शुरू होगी। फिल्म की संभावित रिलीज डेट 16 जुलाई 2021 है।

सारा अली खान की दो फिल्में कतार में

सारा की बात करें तो उनकी अगली फिल्म 'कुली नं. 1' है, जिसमें वे वरुण धवन के अपोजिट नजर आएंगी। डेविड धवन के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म 25 दिसंबर को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होगी। इसके अलावा वे अक्षय कुमार और धनुष स्टारर 'अतरंगी रे' में दिखाई देंगी, जिसका निर्देशन आनंद एल राय कर रहे हैं। फिल्म अगले साल रिलीज होगी।

