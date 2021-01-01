पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनाउंसमेंट्स ऑफ द डे:सत्यमेव जयते-2 की रिलीज डेट की घोषणा- 1971 वॉर पर बनेगी फिल्म, सनक और मेरे देश की धरती के पोस्टर आए सामने

35 मिनट पहले
पटरी पर लौटते बॉलीवुड ने 26 जनवरी का दिन न सिर्फ राष्ट्रीय पर्व के तौर पर मनाया, बल्कि अपनी फिल्मों से जुड़ी कई बड़ी घोषणाओं के लिए भी यही दिन चुना। किसी ने रिलीज डेट कन्फर्म की तो किसी ने देशभक्ति को नए रंग में दिखाने वाली वॉर फिल्म की घोषणा की। 26 जनवरी काे बॉलीवुड से हुए बिग अनाउंसमेंट्स इस तरह रहे...

  • सत्यमेव जयते 2 की रिलीज डेट कन्फर्म

टीम सत्यमेव जयते-2 के मेकर्स ने जॉन अब्राहम की फोटो के साथ फिल्म की रिलीज डेट अनाउंस कर दी है। सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर लिखा गया है- तन मन धन से बढ़कर जन गण मन। मिलते हैं सिनेमाघरों में इस साल की ईद यानी 14 मई 2021 पर। भूषण कुमार, कृष्ण कुमार (टी-सीरीज), मोनिशा आडवाणी, मधु भोजवानी, निखिल आडवाणी (एमे एंटरटेनमेंट) के प्रोडक्शन में बनी और मिलाप झावेरी द्वारा निर्देशित, फिल्म में जॉन के साथ दिव्या कुमार खोसला नजर आएंगी।

  • सनक में दिखा विद्युत का पावरफुल लुक

विद्युत जामवाल की अपकमिंग एक्शन थ्रिलर फिल्म 'सनक' से उनका फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किया गया। फिल्म में विद्युत के अलावा रुक्मिणी मैत्रा, नेहा धूपिया और चंदन रॉय सान्याल भी होंगे। सनक का डायरेक्शन कनिष्क वर्मा ने किया है। जबकि इसका प्रोडक्शन विपुल अमृतलाल शाह और जी स्टूडियो मिल कर कर रहे हैं। इन पोस्टर्स में विद्युत घायल नजर आ रहे हैं। दूसरे पोस्टर में वे स्ट्रेचर पर लेटे हैं लेकिन उनके हाथ में गन है।

  • भारत-पाक युद्ध पर बनेगी 1971

निर्माता-अभिनेता निखिल द्विवेदी ने साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्म का अनाउंसमेंट किया है। 1971 एक मेगा वॉर फिल्म है जो इसी टाइम पीरियड में डेक्का लिबरेशन के इर्द-गिर्द घूमेगी। 1971 के भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध पर पहले भी कुछ फिल्में बन चुकी हैं वहीं निखिल की फिल्म नई है। 1971 में दो बेहद पावरफुल भारतीय चेहरों इंदिरा गांधी और सैम मानेकशॉ पर आधारित होगी। फिल्म के लिए कास्टिंग चल रही है। जिसका अनाउंसमेंट जल्दी किया जाएगा। वहीं शूटिंग भी जल्द ही शुरू होने वाली है।

  • मेरे देश की धरती का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज

दिव्येंदु, अनुप्रिया गोएंका और अनंत विधात की स्टार कास्ट से सजी फिल्म मेरे देश की धरती का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया। जिसे कार्निवाल मोशन पिक्चर्स ने प्रोड्यूस किया है। डायरेक्शन फराज हैदर का है। फिल्म की कहानी शहरी युवा और ग्रामीण किसानों के हास्य और भावनाओं से भरी रोलर कोस्टर राइड होगी। जो इसी साल रिलीज होने वाली है। हालांकि पोस्टर में रिलीज डेट का जिक्र नहीं है।

