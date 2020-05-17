View this post on Instagram

Here is another attempt at dancing. It took about 5 bad takes to get this one, honestly this is also far from being perfect but for me was a super happy moment to get the steps right in one take. Enjoying simple pleasures of life. Thanks @urvil28 #SlayAtHome #SlayWithFemina #SundayFunday #Dance #QuarantinePositivity.

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on May 17, 2020 at 12:29am PDT