लॉकडाउन डांस / सीरियल 'भाभीजी घर पर हैं' की एक्ट्रेस सौम्या टंडन ने दिखाए डांस मूव्स, ऋतिक के गाने पर थिरकते हुए शेयर किया वीडियो

सौम्या टंडन 'भाभीजी घर पर हैं' में अनिता विभूति नारायण का रोल प्ले करती हैं। (फोटो/वीडियो सौम्या की इंस्टाग्राम वॉल से साभार) सौम्या टंडन 'भाभीजी घर पर हैं' में अनिता विभूति नारायण का रोल प्ले करती हैं। (फोटो/वीडियो सौम्या की इंस्टाग्राम वॉल से साभार)
May 17, 2020, 04:55 PM IST

मुंबई. टीवी सीरियल 'भाभीजी घर पर हैं' की फेमस एक्ट्रेस सौम्या टंडन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपना एक डांस वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया, जिसमें वे ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म 'वॉर' के गाने पर 'घूंघरू' पर थिरकती नजर आईं। इस बात से बेहद खुश सौम्या ने इसे जिंदगी के साधारण सुखों का मजा लेना बताया।

वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'ये डांस करने की मेरी एक और कोशिश है। 5 खराब टेक देने के बाद ये वीडियो बना है। ईमानदारी से कहूं तो परफेक्ट डांस के मामले में ये अब भी बहुत पीछे है, लेकिन मेरे लिए तो यही बहुत खुशी की बात रही कि मैंने एक टेक के दौरान सभी स्टेप्स सही लिए। जीवन के सरल सुखों का आनंद ले रही हूं।' इसके बाद उन्होंने इस डांस वीडियो के लिए उर्विल शाह को शुक्रिया भी कहा।


दो महीने बाद पहुंची थीं छत पर

इससे दो दिन पहले सौम्या ने जो पोस्ट शेयर की थी, उसमें वे अपनी बिल्डिंग की छत पर बैठी नजर आई थीं। जिसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा था, 'करीब दो महीने बाद छत पर आई हूं। आसमान काफी साफ है, बहुत दूर स्थित समुद्र को भी देख सकते हैं। मुंबई में कभी आसमान को इस तरह नहीं देखा। और वो सूर्यास्त, वो हवा का झोंका काफी स्फूर्तिदायक है। हम जीवन में बहुत सी चीजों को हल्के में लेते हैं, हो सकता है कि ये सब इसलिए हो रहा हो कि हमें अपने आसपास की चीजों की अहमियत पता चल सके।'

मदर्स डे पर बताया था मां को मनाने का फॉर्मूला

सौम्या ने मदर्स डे पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए बताया था कि मैं अपनी मां को बहुत परेशान करती हूं। लेकिन जब मैं उनके तरीके से उनकी पसंदीदा 'ग्रीन टी'बनाती हूं तो वे पिघल जाती हैं।


