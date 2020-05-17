दैनिक भास्करMay 17, 2020, 04:55 PM IST
मुंबई. टीवी सीरियल 'भाभीजी घर पर हैं' की फेमस एक्ट्रेस सौम्या टंडन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपना एक डांस वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया, जिसमें वे ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म 'वॉर' के गाने पर 'घूंघरू' पर थिरकती नजर आईं। इस बात से बेहद खुश सौम्या ने इसे जिंदगी के साधारण सुखों का मजा लेना बताया।
वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'ये डांस करने की मेरी एक और कोशिश है। 5 खराब टेक देने के बाद ये वीडियो बना है। ईमानदारी से कहूं तो परफेक्ट डांस के मामले में ये अब भी बहुत पीछे है, लेकिन मेरे लिए तो यही बहुत खुशी की बात रही कि मैंने एक टेक के दौरान सभी स्टेप्स सही लिए। जीवन के सरल सुखों का आनंद ले रही हूं।' इसके बाद उन्होंने इस डांस वीडियो के लिए उर्विल शाह को शुक्रिया भी कहा।
View this post on Instagram
Here is another attempt at dancing. It took about 5 bad takes to get this one, honestly this is also far from being perfect but for me was a super happy moment to get the steps right in one take. Enjoying simple pleasures of life. Thanks @urvil28 #SlayAtHome #SlayWithFemina #SundayFunday #Dance #QuarantinePositivity.
A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on May 17, 2020 at 12:29am PDT
दो महीने बाद पहुंची थीं छत पर
इससे दो दिन पहले सौम्या ने जो पोस्ट शेयर की थी, उसमें वे अपनी बिल्डिंग की छत पर बैठी नजर आई थीं। जिसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा था, 'करीब दो महीने बाद छत पर आई हूं। आसमान काफी साफ है, बहुत दूर स्थित समुद्र को भी देख सकते हैं। मुंबई में कभी आसमान को इस तरह नहीं देखा। और वो सूर्यास्त, वो हवा का झोंका काफी स्फूर्तिदायक है। हम जीवन में बहुत सी चीजों को हल्के में लेते हैं, हो सकता है कि ये सब इसलिए हो रहा हो कि हमें अपने आसपास की चीजों की अहमियत पता चल सके।'
View this post on Instagram
Came to the terrace after almost 2 months. The skyline is so clear, can see the sea far away too. Never seen this skyline ever in mumbai. And that sunset, that breeze it just so invigorating. We take so many things for granted in life, may be this is all to make us value the world around. #QuarantineHappiness #Sky #AfterSoLong #Terrace #FreshAir #Instapost #FridayMorning #FridayMotivation #Weekendvibes #quarantinepositivity
A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on May 14, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT
मदर्स डे पर बताया था मां को मनाने का फॉर्मूला
सौम्या ने मदर्स डे पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए बताया था कि मैं अपनी मां को बहुत परेशान करती हूं। लेकिन जब मैं उनके तरीके से उनकी पसंदीदा 'ग्रीन टी'बनाती हूं तो वे पिघल जाती हैं।
View this post on Instagram
My makeup moments with MA. I argue with her, I complain, I trouble her but when I make her favourite green tea her way, she just melts. MA and her teapot. Do let me know how are you making #mothersday special? I have some surprises keep watching this space. #MothersDay #MothersDay2020 #MotherDaughterTime #Tea #Picoftheday #QuarantinePositivity #Love #FamilyFirst
A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on May 9, 2020 at 2:20am PDT