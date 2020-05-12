दैनिक भास्करMay 12, 2020, 03:13 PM IST
मुंबई.
कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच जहां पूरा देश एक साथ मिलकर इसके खिलाफ जंग लड़ रहा है वहीं बॉलीवुड की कई हस्तियां भी इसमें बढ़ चढ़कर अपना योगदान दे रही हैं। हाल ही में जहां ऋचा चड्ढा ने जरुरतमंद लोगों को राशन दिया है वहीं सोनू सूद भी कई तरह से मदद का हाथ बढ़ा चुके हैं
ऋचा चड्ढा ने इकट्ठा किया जरूरतमंदों के लिए राशन
ऋचा चड्ढा ने पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी मांगी थी कि थोक में राशन कहां मिलता है। ताकि वे पास के गुरुद्वारे में जाकर दान कर सकें। ऋचा ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा था कि उन्हें कम से कम 600 किलो आटा, चावल, दाल आदि की आवश्यकता है। उनकी पोस्ट पढ़कर एक फैमिली ने उनकी मदद में 600 किलो राशन उपलब्ध कराया। जिसे लेकर ऋचा चड्ढा ने गुरुद्वारा को डोनेट कर दिया।
... ਲੰਗਰ Kitchen; act of eating together as one race, without any discrimination between rich and poor, old young, no caste, no religion... Give. Give to the right channels, share the food ! There will be enough for everyone if we can grow networks and share. We will emerge a stronger, kinder race. It’s not about the amount of money. It’s not about making the recipient pose with the donation received, that kills the spirit. Am only putting this out here, to inspire others to do whatever they can. If you can help out even ONE person through this time, it’s ok! But do. At least one ? ALSO, to ask if you guys know any wholesale dealers. Last week, when I was inquiring around, I discovered that the Gurudwara near my house was feeding several hundreds of people a day ! They said they wouldn’t accept cash donations, only rations. ❤️ I managed to procure some groceries, (supplies running low in neighbourhood kirana type stores. The minute one asks for more than 10Kgs one sound like a hoarder, people eye suspiciously)... hence figuring out where I can get bulk deliveries from in Mumbai. Plz help?Would like to do this often! . . . #givingback #donate #helpingothers #richachadha #quarantinestories #sharingiscaring #love #langar
ऋचा चड्ढा ने बताया कि मुझे जब लोकल गुरुद्वारा के बारे में पता लगा कि रोजाना वहां लोगों को खाना खिलाया जाता है और यहां 250 किलो आंटे की खपत होती है, तभी संकल्प लिया कि इस गुरुद्वारा को थोक में राशन पहुंचाऊंगी। मैंने तुरंत अपने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट डाला कि मुझे थोक सामान की आवश्यकता है।
सोनू सूद ने की सैकड़ों प्रवासी मजदूरों की घर जानें की व्यवस्था
सोनू सूद आधिकारिक तौर पर बॉलीवुड के ऐसे कलाकार बन गए हैं जो असहाय प्रवासियों को घर भेजने के लिए परिवहन की व्यवस्था करा रहे हैं। सोनू ने कई बस सेवाओं का आयोजन किया है जो प्रवासियों को उनके घर वापस भेजने में मदद करेगा और सभी कोरोनोवायरस के इस कठिन समय में अपने परिवारों के साथ एकजुट हो पाएंगे।
Sonu Sood becomes the first B-town celeb to organise multiple transport buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown! All set to make a shift in the lives of hundreds of migrants in Mumbai, is actor Sonu Sood who has officially become the first Bollywood celebrity to organise transport services and send these helpless, underprivileged migrants home. Sonu has organised multiple bus services which would help them head home and unite with their families in this difficult hour of coronavirus. #sonusood #migrantworkers #indiafightscorona 👍🇮🇳🙏
कर्नाटका और महाराष्ट्र सरकार से अनुमति लेने के बाद सोनू सूद ने इन प्रवासियों के यात्रा और भोजन का प्रबंध किया है। सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे से गुलबर्गा के लिए कुल दस बसें रवाना हुईं। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि सोनू सूद खुद भी वहां पहुंचकर प्रवासियों का हाल जाना और उन्हें यहां से घर के लिए विदा किया। सोनू सैकड़ों बेघर मजदूरों को सड़क पर चलते हुए देखकर भावुक हो गए थे।
इसके अलावा सोनू सूद ने हाल में ही पंजाब के डॉक्टर्स को 1,500 पीपीई किट्स डोनेट किया। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि वो रमजान के इस पावन अवसर पर भिवंडी के हजारों प्रवासी मज़दूरों को भोजन प्रदान कर रहे हैं| इससे पहले इस प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता ने मुंबई में स्थित अपना होटल मेडिकल स्टॉफ के रहने के लिए दिया था|
इन सेलेब्स ने की LGBT समुदाय की मदद
1.3 अरब की आबादी वाले इस देश में तकरीबन 20 लाख लोग ट्रांसजेंडर हैं। ये लोग अपना गुजारा या तो सड़कों पर भीख मांगकर करते हैं या फिर सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों से हासिल होने वाले पैसों से। ऐसे में 'बधाई हो' फिल्म के निर्देशक अमित शर्मा, उद्योगपति नेस वाडिया, निर्माता गरिमा अरोड़ा, 'मनमर्जियां' जैसी फिल्म लिख चुकीं कनिका ढिल्लन की नेक पहल के चलते फूल वर्षा फाउंडेशन और नमम्योहो दान जैसे संगठन अधिक से अधिक जरुरतमंद लोगों को खाना खिलाने के मिशन में जुटे हैं।