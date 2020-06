View this post on Instagram

Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 27, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT