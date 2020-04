View this post on Instagram

जनहित में जारी 🙏 @youth_alliance_against_corona Here's how we can make a mask at home 🏠😷 You can just tie a fabric around the face as long as it stays OR Use a scarf, dupatta or handkerchief with two rubber bands like how I did. Hoping everyone is taking all the precautions: 1.Continue to wash your hands🖐️ 2.Sanitise/wash everything coming from outside 🛍️ 3. Ensure money that comes in is sprayed with disinfectant or use hot iron on it 💵 Share @youth_alliance_against_corona #makeyourownmask 😷 @narendramodi #covid19 #stayhomestaysafe

