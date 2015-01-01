पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्स कंटेस्टेंट का बयान:बिग बॉस से टीवी डेब्यू करने वालीं शमिता शेट्‌टी बोलीं- यह शो बहुत डिस्टर्बिंग है, मैं इसे देखती ही नहीं

10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्ट्रेस और बिग बॉस सीजन 3 का हिस्सा रह चुकीं शमिता शेट्टी ने शो के मौजूदा सीजन को बेहद डिस्टर्बिंग बताया है। शमिता ने कहा कि वे शो देखती ही नहीं हैं। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अपने ही सीजन में घर से बाहर आने के बाद वह सीजन भी नहीं देखा था। गौरतलब है कि शमिता ने स्मॉल स्क्रीन पर इसी शो के जरिए डेब्यू किया था।

हम लोग रूल बुक फॉलो तो करते थे- शमिता
शमिता ने आईएएनएस को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा कि अब इस शो में खास तौर पर लोग बहुत ज्यादा अग्रेसिव हो गए हैं। कम से कम मेरे टाइम पर हम लोग रूल बुक फॉलो करते थे। इसलिए मैं यह देखती ही नहीं। शमिता 2009 में शो के तीसरे सीजन में कंटेस्टेंट रहीं थीं। उस वक्त शिल्पा शेट्‌टी की शादी 22 नवंबर को होनी थी, जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए शमिता ने घर से बाहर आने का फैसला लिया था।

20 साल पहले किया था बॉलीवुड डेब्यू
बात अगर शमिता शेट्‌टी की करें तो 2000 में मोहब्बतें से डेब्यू करने के बाद वे झलक दिखला जा, फियर फैक्टर, खतरों के खिलाड़ी-9 में भी नजर आई थीं। जब उनसे रियलटी शो के कारण कॅरियर पर असर पड़ने की बात पूछी गई तो उन्होंने कहा- मैं रियलटी शो में नहीं थी, यह बस होता गया। बिग बॉस की शुरुआत से एक हफ्ते ही पहले इसके लिए ओके कहा था। मेरी लाइफ में जो कुछ भी हुआ वह कभी भी प्लान्ड नहीं था।

ब्लैक विडोज में शमिता का नया अंदाज
शमिता वेब सीरीज ब्लैक विडोज में नजर आने वाली हैं। जिसमें तीन बेस्ट फ्रेंड्स की कहानी दिखाई जाएगी। यह इसी नाम की मशहूर नॉर्डिक सीरीज का रीमेक है, जिसके इंटरनेशनली 8 रीमेक बन चुके हैं। शो का डायरेक्शन बिरसा दास गुप्ता कर रहे हैं। शमिता के अलावा मोना सिंह, शरद केलकर, राइमा सेन, परमब्रता चट्‌टोपाध्याय, आमिर अली, सब्यसाची चक्रवर्ती और स्वास्तिका मुखर्जी भी शो में काम कर रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पर स्वर्णिम विजय मशाल जलाई, शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें