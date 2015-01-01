पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिता की बात:बिहार में बेटे लव की हार पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा- मैं अपने बच्चों की जिंदगी और कॅरियर में इंटरफेयर नहीं करता

16 मिनट पहले
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे लव सिन्हा बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में हार गए हैं। इस हार से उबर पाना लव के साथ-साथ उनके पिता शत्रुघ्न के लिए भी आसान नहीं है। हालांकि इसके बावजूद भी शत्रुघ्न ने कहा है कि उन्हें अपने बेटे पर गर्व है। बेटे के लिए अपनी भावनाएं बताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि यह पूरी तरह उसका अपना फैसला था और वे इसमें कुछ नहीं कर सकते थे।

पॉलिटिक्स और लव का भविष्य
शत्रुघ्न ने लव के राजनीति में भविष्य बनाने और उसे अपना गाइडेंस देने के बारे में कहा- मैं हमेशा अपने तीनों बच्चों के साथ हूं। जब कभी लव को मेरे गाइडेंस की जरूरत होगी, उसे बस एक बार ही कहना है। वरना मैं कभी भी मेरे बच्चों की जिंदगी और कॅरियर में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करता हूं। इतना ही नहीं मेरी बेटी सोनाक्षी के लिए भी मैं बिना मांगे कोई राय नहीं देता। अगर वह किसी खास प्रोजेक्ट पर मेरी राय पूछती है तभी मैं देता हूं।

अमेरिकी वाइस प्रेसिडेंट के साथ रही भतीजी
शत्रुघ्न ने अपने बड़े भाई डॉ. लखन सिंह की बेटी प्रीता के बारे में भी बताया। वे कहते हैं- मुझे सोनाक्षी की तरह प्रीता पर भी फख्र है। दोनों ने ही अपने पैरेंट्स की मदद के बिना अपने रास्ते बनाए हैं। प्रीता ने कमला हैरिस के साथ अमेरिकी इलेक्शन में काम किया है। मुझे यह कहते हुए गर्व है कि वह कमला हैरिस की जीत का एक छोटा हिस्सा रही। मुझे लगता है और भी यंग लोगों को पॉलिटिक्स में आना चाहिए। तेजस्वी, चिराग, मेरा बेटा लव और प्रीता राजनीति के भविष्य हैं।

जोश के साथ होश जरूरी- शत्रुघ्न
बाद में उन्होंने राजनीति का भविष्य युवाओं के कंधे पर है, इस बयान के बारे में कहा-मैं ये नहीं कहता कि उम्रदराज नेताओं को रिटायर हो जाना चाहिए। लेकिन ज्ञान और अनुभव की आवाज राजनीति के लिए अमूल्य है। मैंने हमेशा अपने सीनियर्स, गुरु एलके आडवाणी और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से मार्गदर्शन लिया। मुझे उम्मीद है कि युवा ब्रिगेड अपने आस-पास के ज्ञान का उपयोग करेगी। जोश के साथ उन्हें होश की भी जरूरत है।

