जीत का जश्न जारी:शेफाली शाह-जया भट्‌टाचार्य ने शेयर की दिल्ली क्राइम की जीत पर खुशी, बोलीं- रियल लोकेशन पर रोंगटे खड़े हो गए थे

एक घंटा पहले
अंकिता तिवारी. निर्भया रेप केस पर बेस्ट नेटफ्लिक्स की वेबसीरीज दिल्ली क्राइम ने देश को खुशी का एक मौका दिया है। 48वें इंटरनेशनल एमी अवॉर्ड्स में नेटफ्लिक्स की वेब सीरीज दिल्ली क्राइम बेस्ट ड्रामा सीरीज चुनी गई है। इसके साथ ही यह भारत की ओर से एमी अवॉर्ड जीतने वाली पहली वेब सीरीज बन गई है। इस फिल्म की दो एक्ट्रेस शेफाली शाह और जया भट्‌टाचार्य ने इससे जुड़ी अपनी बातें दैनिक भास्कर से साझा कीं।

मैं हमेशा से जानती थी इस शो पर बहुत गर्व होगा: शेफाली शाह
"सच कहूं तो मेरे साथ पूरा देश इस बात से बहुत खुश है कि शो को एमी अवॉर्ड मिला है। हर जगह से शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं। मुझे जानने या न जानने वाले सभी इस खुशी में मेरे साथ हैं। यह सिर्फ मेरी या डायरेक्टर रिची मेहता की नहीं बल्कि पूरी टीम की जीत है। मैं अपने रोल के लिए पहले पुलिस अधिकारी से मिली थी। उनसे 2 घंटे बैठकर बातचीत की थी। उन्होंने बहुत प्यार से मुझे चीजें समझाई थीं। शूटिंग के दौरान भी जब मुझे कोई डाउट होता तो मैं तुरंत उन्हें कॉल करके टेक्निकल चीजें भी पूछती थी। मुझे लगता है इस शो के एमी जीतने की वजह है कि इसमें सभी चीजें एकदम फिट बैठी थीं। कंटेंट बहुत स्ट्रॉन्ग था जिसने हर किसी को प्रभावित किया। कास्ट हो, शूटिंग हो, स्क्रिप्ट हो इस सीरीज को अवार्ड जिताने में इन सभी का योगदान है।

रियल लाइफ लोकेशन में शूटिंग करना बहुत मुश्किल था यह आपको इमोशनली ड्रेन करके झकझोर देता है। आपके अंदर गुस्सा, आक्रोश अपने आप आता है। असहज महसूस होता है। ऐसा लगता था जैसे हम पूरी घटना फिर से जी रहे हैं। मैं इस शो का हिस्सा बनने पर खुद को खुशनसीब समझती हूं, इसलिए नहीं क्योंकि इसने एक अवार्ड जीता है बल्कि इसलिए कि जब मैं पहली बार सेट पर आई और मैंने स्क्रिप्ट पढ़ी थी, मैं तभी से जानती थी कि यह वैसा शो होगा जिस पर मुझे बहुत गर्व होगा। उस वक्त हमें यह नहीं पता था कि इस शो को कहां रिलीज किया जाएगा, कहां दिखाया जाएगा। इससे जुड़ना मेरे लिए बहुत स्पेशल था।"

रियल लोकेशन पर मेरे रोंगटे खड़े हो गए थे-जया भट्टाचार्य

"मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि इस सीरीज को एमी अवॉर्ड मिला है। यह सीरीज जीतना डिजर्व करती है। मैं हमेशा से डायरेक्टर रिची मेहता के काम की फैन रही हूं। एमी जीतने का सबसे बड़ा कारण वह ये है कि इसमें असलियत दिखाई गई बिना किसी क्रूरता के। सीरीज निर्भया रेप केस पर बनी है। लोग क्रूरता देखने से डरते थे, लेकिन इस सीरीज को बिना किसी असहज सीन या क्रूरता के दिखाया गया जो लोगों के दिलों को छू गया। शूटिंग के दौरान हमने रियल लोकेशन पर गए जहां निर्भया के रेप हुआ था।

मुझे याद है कि मैं एक जगह पर शूटिंग कर रही थी जहां पर वे दोनों न्यूड मिले थे। वहां खडे़ होते ही मेरे रोंगटे खड़े हो गए थे। मेरे अंदर एक अलग तरह का गुस्सा था। सिर्फ मैं ही नहीं पूरी यूनिट सीरीज के साथ दिल से जुड़ी थी। पुलिस अधिकारी जो इस केस से जुडे़ हुए थे उनको इस सीरीज की शूटिंग से पहले कंसल्ट किया गया था। जिस महिला कांस्टेबल का रोल मैंने किया है मैं उनसे मिल नहीं पाई लेकिन मैं उनसे मिलना चाहती थी। जीत की खुशी तो है लेकिन गुस्सा आज भी यही है कि हमारे देश में अब भी रेप की खबरें लगातार आ रही हैं। आजकल तो लोग जानवरों को भी नहीं छोड़ रहे।"

