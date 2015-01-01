पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंखों देखी:यूनिट के मेम्बर ने बताया- विजय राज ने सेट पर क्रू मेम्बर की बांह पकड़कर झटके से अपनी ओर खींच लिया था

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कौआ बिरयानी वाले एक्टर विजय राज सुर्खियों में हैं। सोमवार 2 नवंबर को को-एक्टर के साथ छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में उन्हें गोंदिया में अरेस्ट किया गया था। फिर जमानत भी मिल गई। अब फिल्म शेरनी के एक क्रू मेम्बर ने इस घटना की आंखोंदेखी बताई है। चश्मदीद का कहना है कि विजय ने उस लड़की की बांह पकड़कर उसे झटके से अपनी ओर खींच लिया था।

अटेंशन पाने पकड़ा था हाथ
मिडडे की खबर के अनुसार यह पूरी घटना 30 लोगों के बीच हुई जो सेट पर मौजूद थे। सदस्य ने बताया- वह लड़की बैठी हुई थी, जब विजय ने उसका अटेंशन पाने के लिए उसका हाथ पकड़ा। इस वजह से उसने आपा खो दिया। वैसे भी वर्क प्लेस पर किसी फीमेल कलीग से व्यवहार करने का यह सही ढंग नहीं। यह स्पष्ट है कि विजय ने उससे छेड़छाड़ नहीं की।

विजय ने तुरंत माफी मांगी थी
सदस्य ने बताया कि विजय समझ गए थे कि उनसे गलती हुई है और उन्होंने उस लड़की से तुरंत माफी भी मांगी, लेकिन वह काफी उदास थी। मेकर्स ने उस दिन शूट कैंसिल कर दिया था, बाद में लड़की ने शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी। हालांकि शिकायतकर्ता की दोस्त ने बताया कि यह चौथी बार हुआ था जब विजय ने उस लड़की से ऐसा व्यवहार किया था।
सोर्स ने यह भी कहा कि शोषण कई तरीकों से होता है और यह भी एक तरह का शोषण है। आखिर क्यों कोई सीनियर एक्टर सेट पर किसी औरत को छूने की लिबर्टी चाहता है। मुझे नहीं पता उनका मतलब बुरा व्यवहार करना था या नहीं लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा किया।

बुधवार को विजय ने की शूटिंग
फिल्म से निकाले जाने की खबरों के बीच विजय राज ने बुधवार को शेरनी के सेट पर शूटिंग की। चूंकि अमित मसुरकर और विक्रम मल्होत्रा को उनके खिलाफ एक्शन लेना बाकी है, इसलिए यूनिट को हफ्ते के आखिर तक बाकी शूटिंग को पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। विद्या बालन ने अपना हिस्सा पूरा कर लिया था इसलिए उन्हें एक होटल में रखा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें