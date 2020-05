View this post on Instagram

First sanitize, then do whatever, guyz. . . . . . #trusaniz #handsanitizer #lockdown #staysafe #indiafightscorona #covid19 #stayhome #quarantinelife #besaafbesafe #funlesson

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 25, 2020 at 3:30am PDT