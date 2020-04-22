View this post on Instagram

I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth. It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It’s no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing 🌍 So, on the 50th Earth Day today; let’s pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ as best as we can. It’s high time we did our bit too! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay #MotherNature #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:27am PDT