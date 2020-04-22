दैनिक भास्करApr 22, 2020, 04:32 PM IST
मुंबई. शिल्पा शेट्टी हमेशा से ही योगा और नेचर के बेहद करीब रही हैं। हाल ही में वर्ल्ड हेल्थ डे के मौके पर शिल्पा ने योगा करते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने फैंस से दुनिया का सदुपयोग करने की अपील करते हुए एक भावुक नोट लिखा है।
एक्ट्रेस ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से योगा करते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसके साथ शिल्पा लिखती हैं, 'मैं अपने दिन में मेडिटेशन और यहां बैठने के लिए कुछ समय निकालती हूं। मैं नेचर के साथ कनेक्ट करके मदर अर्थ की ब्यूटी ले सकती हूं। इसमें कुछ नहीं लगता मगर जब हमें इसे मिसयूज करते हैं तो हमें इसकी भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ती है'।
View this post on Instagram
I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth. It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It’s no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing 🌍 So, on the 50th Earth Day today; let’s pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ as best as we can. It’s high time we did our bit too! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay #MotherNature #stayhomestaysafe
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:27am PDT
आगे शिल्पा लिखती हैं, 'फ्रेश एयर लेना, साफ खाना और पीने लायक पानी को हम अक्सर हल्के में लेते हैं। इसमें कोई दोराहे नहीं हैं कि जब हम घरों पर हैं तब अर्थ हील कर रहा है। तो 50वे अर्थ डे पर चलो वादा करें कि हम पेड़ो और सभी संसाधनों को बचाएंगे'। शिल्पा शेट्टी इससे पहले भी कई बार इस मुद्दे पर अपनी बात सामने रख चुकी हैं।
View this post on Instagram
The cuckoo comes in April, She sings a song in May, In June she beats upon the drum, And then she'll fly away - Anonymous ~ Not 1 but spotted 2 cuckoos in the garden this afternoon... such a rare sight. Amidst all the silence, listening to the chirping of the cuckoo felt blissful❤️ so grateful to be able to live and enjoy these moments. The arrival of the cuckoo - as they say - is a sign of an impending good news and also, it’s Easter tomorrow! I hope and pray that the pandemic engulfing the world right now be cured soon and may we come of out of this stronger than ever before. Also, let’s remember to be grateful for the smallest of things that we take for granted. Stay home and stay safe!❤️🙏🏻 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day16 #gratitude #nature #birds #cuckoo #birdwatching
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 11, 2020 at 5:01am PDT