दैनिक भास्करApr 13, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
शिल्पा शेट्टी मंडे मोटिवेशन के नाम से इंस्टाग्राम पर हर मंडे एक वीडियो शेयर करती हैं। इस बार उन्होंने लॉकडाउन के समय घर में सूर्य नमस्कार करते हुए एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में शिल्पा सूर्य नमस्कार के कई राउंड्स को करते हुए उनकी महत्ता बता रही हैं।
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
शिल्पा ने कैप्शन में बताए फायदे: शिल्पा ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए इसके कैप्शन में लिखा, 'घर के अंदर रहते-रहते हमारा शरीर अपना लचीलापन खोने लगता है। ऐसे में शरीर को जरुरी लचीलापन और टोनिंग देने के लिए कुछ राउंड्स के सूर्यनमस्कार काफी मददगार साबित होते हैं। मैंने इसे और ज्यादा लाभप्रद बनाने के लिए कुछ वेरिएशन जोड़े हैं।'
शिल्पा ने आगे बताया, 'आप भी इन्हें आजमा सकते हैं (अगर आपको कोई इंजरी न हो तो)। यह कंधों की मजबूती को बढ़ाने के साथ-साथ बैक की फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी और स्टेमिना बढ़ाता है। इसमें हाई-कैलोरी को बर्न करने की भी क्षमता होती है इसलिए एक दिन छोड़कर हर दूसरे दिन 8 से 16 बार इसे दोहराने पर फैट कम होता है और मेटाबॉलिज्म भी सुधरता है। अपना और अपने परिवार की सेहत का ध्यान रखिए। घर में रहिए और सुरक्षित रहिए।'