दैनिक भास्करApr 27, 2020, 02:05 PM IST
मुंबई. लॉकडाउन के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ज्यादा एक्टिव एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने सोमवार को एक नया वीडियो शेयर किया। जिसमें उन्होंने लोगों से अपने आसपास सेवाएं दे रहे डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेस और अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के खिलाफ हो रही हिंसा के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने की अपील की। साथ ही उन्होंने '#जीतेगा इंडिया #जीतेंगे हम' नाम के इस अभियान के लिए नॉमिनेट करने पर रवीना टंडन का आभार भी जताया।
वीडियो शेयर करते हुए शिल्पा ने लिखा, 'मुझे नॉमिनेट करने और इस अद्भुत पहल का हिस्सा बनाने के लिए मेरी प्रिय रवीना टंडन आपको धन्यवाद। मेरे सभी साथी नागरिकों कृपया अपने आसपास देखें और उन योद्धाओं के लिए खड़े हो जाएं जो हमारे समुदाय को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए चौबीसों घंटे अथक प्रयास कर रहे हैं। विनम्र अनुरोध है कि कृपया इन नायकों के साथ सम्मान से पेश आएं, झूठ व गलत अफवाहों का पर्दाफाश करें और अपने स्तर पर झूठी खबरों को फैलने से रोकें। चलो हम अपने हिस्से का छोटा सा करते हैं, ये महामारी के खिलाफ एकजुट होने का समय है।'
'मैं इस अभियान को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए शमिता शेट्टी, फराह खान कुंदर और अभिन्यु दासानी को नॉमिनेट करती हूं।'
वीडियो में बोलीं- आवाज तो उठा सकते हैं
वीडियो में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कहा, 'नमस्ते दोस्तों, मैं उम्मीद करती हूं कि इस कोरोना महामारी के दौरान आप और आपका परिवार सुरक्षित हैं और अच्छे स्वास्थ्य में हैं। बस मेरी आपसे गुजारिश है कि कुछ समय निकालकर उन तमाम डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेस और उन हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स के बलिदान को भी थोड़ा सा याद कर लें। ऐसे बहुत सारे सोशल वर्कर्स हैं, जिन्हें अपनी सोसायटीज में, मोहल्ले में और सरेआम... हिंसा और आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मेरा आप सब से ये निवेदन है कि हमारे डॉक्टर्स और नर्सेस के खिलाफ ऐसी किसी भी हरकत को आप अपने स्तर पर रोकें। अगर हम और कुछ नहीं कर सकते तो कम से कम उन लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए आवाज तो उठा सकते हैं। इंसानियत के नाते जो अपनी जान दांव पर लगाकर हमें बचाने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहे हैं। आप सभी का बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।'
Thank you my dear, @officialraveenatandon for nominating me and making me a part of this amazing initiative of yours. To all my fellow citizens, please look out and stand up for the warriors who are tirelessly working round the clock to keep our community safe. It’s a humble request to please treat these heroes with respect, debunk myths & false rumours, and stop the spread of fake news at your own levels. Let’s do our bit too! It’s time to stand united against this pandemic. I nominate @shamitashetty_official @farahkhankunder and @abhimanyud to take this cause forward. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #JeetegaIndia #JeetengeHum #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT
रवीना ने दो दिन पहले वीडियो शेयर कर शिल्पा शेट्टी, सोनू सूद और जॉन अब्राहम को नॉमिनेट किया था।
#♥️🙏🏻thankyou #medicalcommunity ♥️🙏🏻 I nominate @sonu_sood @theshilpashetty @thejohnabraham Friends,As we come together to fight the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic,I would like you to think of all those doctors, nurses and health-workers, quietly working with diligence and dignity,away from their homes and families,so that our present and future remains secure. Lately we have all heard unfortunate reports of our healthcare workers being harassed and attacked.This is a tragic happening we must all confront together. Please do not fall prey to fake news and false rumours, which may fuel violence against our medical community. The least we can do is to protect those who are doing everything to keep us safe and the one thing we owe them is a debt of gratitude.Thank you and stay safe!
A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Apr 24, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT