प्रेरणा / शिल्पा शेट्टी की 68 साल की सास कर रहीं वर्कआउट, एक्ट्रेस ने चुपके से बनाया वीडियो और पोस्ट कर दिया

Shilpa Shetty's 68 Years Old Mother In Law Working Out, Actress Posted Video Online
Shilpa Shetty's 68 Years Old Mother In Law Working Out, Actress Posted Video Online

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 06, 2020, 12:38 PM IST

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने सोशल मीडिया पर सास यानी पति राज कुंद्रा की मां ऊषा रानी कुंद्रा का वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें 68 वर्षीय ऊषा वर्कआउट करती नजर आ रही हैं। शिल्पा-राज के 7 साल के बेटे वियान राज कुंद्रा भी मस्ती भरे अंदाज में दादी के वर्कआउट के साथ कदमताल मिला रहे हैं। यह वीडियो शिल्पा ने चुपके से बनाया है और शेयर करते हुए इसे प्रेरणादायक बताया है। 

My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all❤️🧿🤗🌈 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe

शिल्पा ने कैप्शन में लिखा है, "मेरी 68 साल की सासू मां वर्कआउट करते हुए और मैंने उन्हें चुपके से कैमरे में कैद किया। यह बहुत ही प्रेरक है। वे हाइली डायबिटिक हैं। लेकिन वे वक्त निकालकर वॉक (यहां तक कि घर में होने के वाबजूद) या योगा/स्ट्रेच या प्राणायाम करती हैं। मैं उनके अनुशासन का सम्मान करती हूं, जिससे पता चलता है कि वे सेहत को महत्व देती हैं। यह वीडियो बहुत प्रेरक है और सबूत है इस बात का कि शुरुआत की कोई उम्र नहीं होती। इस पोस्ट के लिए वे मुझे मार डालेंगी। लेकिन मुझे करना था। लव यू मॉम। आपके आशीर्वाद और सब सबको प्रेरित करने के लिए आभारी हूं।"

पीएम की अपील पर शिल्पा ने जलाया था दीया

इससे पहले रविवार रात शिल्पा शेट्टी ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें वे पीएम मोदी की रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट तक दीये जलाने की अपील का पालन करती नजर आई थीं। शिल्पा ने वीडियो के साथ लिखा था, "9 बजे 9 मिनट। हमने यह कर दिया। उम्मीद है कि आपने भी किया होगा। सभी को प्यार, प्रकाश और आभार भेजती हूं। शुक्रिया नरेंद्र मोदीजी इस इशारे और हमारे जीवन को सकारात्मकता और शक्ति के प्रकाश से भरने का सुझाव देने के लिए।" 

#9baje9minute .. we did it.. Hope you did too. Sending everyone, love , light and gratitude. Thankyou @narendramodi ji for suggesting this gesture and lighting up our lives with positivity and strength 🇮🇳🙏🧿 We will overcome this.... Together🌈💪 #proudindian #grace #strength #positivity #together #everythingwillbealright #standtogether

