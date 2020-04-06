दैनिक भास्कर Apr 06, 2020, 12:38 PM IST

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने सोशल मीडिया पर सास यानी पति राज कुंद्रा की मां ऊषा रानी कुंद्रा का वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें 68 वर्षीय ऊषा वर्कआउट करती नजर आ रही हैं। शिल्पा-राज के 7 साल के बेटे वियान राज कुंद्रा भी मस्ती भरे अंदाज में दादी के वर्कआउट के साथ कदमताल मिला रहे हैं। यह वीडियो शिल्पा ने चुपके से बनाया है और शेयर करते हुए इसे प्रेरणादायक बताया है।

My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all❤️🧿🤗🌈 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe

