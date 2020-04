View this post on Instagram

So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the amount of mistakes (as you will see in this video🙈🤷🏻‍♀️) or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happyyy 😊 #WorldHealthDay P.S: Fortunate to have learned from such incredible dancers & choregraphers. @boscomartis @caesar2373 & the entire amazing team. Thank you guys again & again 🤗 #Chhichhore @niteshtiwari22 💫💜

