I can’t believe I am writing this. It feels unreal... Wajid bhai, I close my eyes and only see your smiling face. You always saw positivity in any situation, gave so much warmth, happiness and strength to everyone around you. I was a newcomer in the industry when I first met you, but you made me feel like family, so touched by your humility, sensitivity, dedication, unrelenting love for doing good for people, above and beyond being a supremely gifted composer singer. Every time we spoke you said you have made so many beautiful melodies that you want record, you were an unstoppable force of music. I pray that wherever you are, you are resting in peace. May god give strength to the family. This goodbye is too difficult. R.I.P. #WajidKhan

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on Jun 1, 2020 at 12:10am PDT