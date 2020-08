सुशांत केस में ड्रग कनेक्शन:रिया चक्रवर्ती की डिलीट की गई चैट से सामने आए 5 किरदार, नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो अब ड्रग्स एंगल से जांच करेगा; वकील मानशिंदे का दावा- रिया ने कभी ड्रग्स नहीं ली

View this post on Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty's deleted messages and their details have been accessed from the data dump obtained by the ED. The chats are about usage and dealing with a particular drug, and the actress had deleted those chats, but the ED retrieved it using their forensic team's expertise. The drug she talked about is a party drug mostly used in high-profile parties, not available to everyone. All deleted chats between Rhea and others about Drugs they gave to SSR and people involved in this are 1. Gaurav (some dealer) 2. Jaya Saha ( related to KWAN) 3. Shruti Modi 4. Samuel Miranda 5. Rhea Chakraborty 7. Showik Chakraborty 8. Showik's friend Chat 1: ‘Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once’, chat between Rhea & Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer. Chat 2: ‘You have MD?’, chat between Rhea & Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer. Chat 3: ‘I have asked him to coordinate with Shruti & reach it up’, chat between Rhea & Jaya Saha. Chat 4: ‘Thank you so much’, Rhea to Jaya Saha & Jaya replies saying ‘No problem bro, hope it helps’. Chat 5: Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over, Miranda to Rhea. Chat 6: ‘Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in’, Jaya Saha to Rhea. Chat 7 : ‘Should we take it from Showik’s friend? But he has just hash & bud’, Miranda to Rhea. Reports are doing the rounds that ED officials will be probing if drugs were used to deteriorate Sushant’s mental health. ED has shared Rhea’s WhatsApp messages with the CBI team and the Narcotics Control Bureau. . . Follow @staunchmedia (Source: Times Now) . #SSRCulpritsBehindBar #sushantdeathmystery #Sushantsinghrajput #CBI #cbitakesover #CBIForSSR #ripsushantsinghrajput #sushant #sushantrhea #RheaChakraborty #Warriors4SSR #bollywood #victoryforssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #justiceforssr #dilbechara #satyamevjayate #1ststeptossrjustice #cbicrucialforssr #cbienquiryforssr #bollywoodactor #cbienquiryforsushant #cbiforsushant #staunchmedia

