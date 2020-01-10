पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Is Debuting With Vivek Oberoi's Film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, After Seeing The First Poster Of T Film, People Again Raised The Issue Of Nepotism On Twitter

रोजी- द सैफरन चैप्टर:विवेक ओबेरॉय की फिल्म से डेब्यू कर रही हैं श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी पलक, फिल्म का फर्स्ट पोस्टर देख ट्विटर पर लोगों ने फिर उठाया नेपोटिज्म का मुद्दा

33 मिनट पहले
पॉपुलर टीवी एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी पलक तिवारी जल्द ही इंडस्ट्री में अपना पहला कदम रखने जा रही हैं। पलक जल्द ही विवेक ओबेरॉय की फिल्म रोजी- द सैफरन चैप्टर में अहम किरदार निभाने वाली हैं। इस फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक भी रविवार को जारी कर दिया गया है। जहां एक तरफ श्वेता तिवारी और पलक के फैंस काफी खुश हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ कुछ लोगों ने एक्ट्रेस की बेटी के डेब्यू से नेपोटिज्म का मुद्दा उठा दिया है।

अपकमिंग फिल्म रोजी- द सैफरन चैप्टर को मंदिरा एंटरटेनमेंट और ओबेरॉय मेगा एंटरटेनमेंट के बैनर तले बनाया जा रहा है। विवेक ओबेरॉय भी फिल्म में एक्टर होने के साथ को- प्रोड्यूसर हैं। फिल्म की शूटिंग दिसम्बर से शुरू होगी जिसे विशाल रंजन मिश्रा डायरेक्टर करने वाले हैं। फिल्म की कहानी गुरुग्राम की एक असल भूतिया घटना पर आधारित होने वाली है।

फिल्म क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने हाल ही में फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'घोषणा- विवेक ओबेरॉय रोजी के लीड हैं। पलक तिवारी- श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी अपना एक्टिंग डेब्यू कर रही हैं। शूटिंग दिसम्बर से शुरू होगी। फिल्म विशाल रंजन मिश्रा द्वारा डायरेक्ट की जा रही है। मंदिरा एंटरटेनमेंट और ओबेरॉय मेगा एंट. प्रेरणा वी अरोड़ा के एसोसिएशन में फिल्म बना रहे हैं'।

इस घोषणा के बाद से ही ट्विटर पर लोगों ने विवेक पर नेपोटिज्म करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। भड़कते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी। मुझे लगा अब नेपोटिज्म खत्म हो चुका है। इसके अलावा विवेक ओबेरॉय उस टीम में से रहे हैं जो खुद स्टार किड्स को बाहर निकाल रहे थे। तो अब उनको क्या हुआ'। दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'ये नेपोटिज्म वाले अंकल (तरण आदर्श) ये मेंशन करना नहीं भूलते कि किसका बेटा है किसकी बेटी है'। वहीं कुछ का कहना है कि 'इंडस्ट्री से नेपोटिज्म कभी खत्म नहीं हो सकता'।

