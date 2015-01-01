पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बर्थडे पार्टी के बाद विवाद:सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाने और एक शख्स को बेवजह पीटने का आरोप; सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

'बिग बॉस 13' फेम सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में एक शख्स सिद्धार्थ का अपने फोन से वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर रहा है। वीडियो बनाते हुए वो शख्स सिद्धार्थ पर आरोप लगा रहा है कि वह शराब पीकर गाड़ी चला रहे हैं और उन्होंने एक गरीब आदमी की बेवजह पिटाई भी की।

इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि सिद्धार्थ रिकॉर्डिंग कर रहे शख्स से फोन छीनने की कोशिश भी कर रहे हैं। सिद्धार्थ को इस वीडियो में यह कहते सुना जा सकता है कि पहले उस शख्स ने उन्हें चाकू दिखाया था। जानकारी के मुताबिक ये वीडियो सिद्धार्थ की मिडनाइट बर्थडे पार्टी के बाद का है। वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर सिद्धार्थ पर आरोप लग रहे हैं कि उन्होंने शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाई और एक शख्स की बेवजाह पिटाई भी की।

बता दें कि सिद्धार्थ ने 12 दिसंबर को अपना 40वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट किया। इस मौके पर उनकी दोस्त शहनाज गिल ने उनके साथ एक वीडियो शेयर किया। जिसमें वे सिद्धार्थ को बर्थडे ‌विश करते दिखाई दे रही हैं। वीडियो शेयर कर शहनाज ने लिखा, हैप्पी बर्थडे टू यू सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला। इस वीडियो में सिद्धार्थ ने वही ब्लैक स्वेट टी-शर्ट पहना है, जो वायरल वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर सिद्धार्थ के बर्थडे के कई वीडियोज भी वायरल हो रहे हैं। एक वीडियो में सिद्धार्थ अपना बर्थडे केक काटते दिखाई रहे हैं। वहीं उनके सभी दोस्त उनके लिए बर्थडे सॉन्ग गा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें