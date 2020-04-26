दैनिक भास्करApr 26, 2020, 05:30 PM IST
मुंबई. लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही शिल्पा शेट्टी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब एक्टिव हैं। शिल्पा अपने साथ- साथ परिवार की भी मजेदार तस्वीरें और वीडियोज शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने घर पर चल रही मॉडर्न महाभारत का वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें बेटे वियान नारद का किरदार बनकर दोनों के बीच लड़ाई लगाते दिख रहे हैं।
शिल्पा ने मॉडर्न महाभारत का वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि बेटे अपने पापा राज कुंद्रा के पास जाकर कहते हैं, पिता श्री, मम्मी आपको मोटा बोल रही हैं। ये सुनकर राज काफी गुस्से में आ जाते हैं और कहते हैं, 'जाओ उसको बोलो कि वो जंग के लिए तैयार हो जाए'। जिसके बाद वियान शिल्पा के पास जाकर भी उन्हें भड़काते हैं। जिसके बाद दोनों टॉय गन लेकर एक दूसरे के साथ युध्द की तैयारी करने लग जाते हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra 🧨⚔️😂😂😂 #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? @rajkundra9 . . . . . #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 26, 2020 at 2:24am PDT
वीडियो को महाभारत का म्यूजिक और मजेदार ग्राफिक्स के इस्तेमाल के जरिए तैयार किया गया है। एक क्यूट जंग के बाद जब नारद बने वियान की पोल खुल जाती हैं दोनों उन्हें मारने के लिए दौड़ते हैं। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए शिल्पा लिखती हैं, 'हमारी मॉडर्न डे की महाभारत। डैडी जी और मम्मी जी के बीच जंग छेड़कर हमारे बेटे जी ने संडे का फंडा बदल दिया है। इसलिए हमारी मॉडर्न डे की महाभारत में मॉडर्न डे की प्रॉब्लम और मॉडर्न शास्त्र हैं। कैसा लगा ये युद्ध आपको'।
View this post on Instagram
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT
शिल्पा इससे पहले भी बेटे और राज की मजेदार वीडियोज शेयर कर चुकी हैं। राज भले ही फिल्मों और बॉलीवुड से दूर हैं मगर वो शिल्पा को टिकटॉक एप्प पर एक्टिंग में खूब टक्कर देते हैं। दोनों की मजेदार वीडियोज अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती रहती हैं। शिल्पा ने साल 2009 में बिजनेसमैन राज कुंद्रा से शादी की थी। दोनों के दो बच्चे वियान और समीशा हैं। वियान 7 साल के हैं और बेटी दो महीने पहले सरोगेसी से हुई हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Everyone needs a lil bit of cheer up !😅🤪 #saturdaysmiles #happiness #comedy #weekend #saturday
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:49am PDT