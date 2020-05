View this post on Instagram

To Donate any amount, from Rs 250 upto Rs 7.5 lacs please check the #linkinbio on my Instagram profile. We are raising funds for the @theakshayapatrafoundation which is serving fresh meals & delivering food kits with rations for one month to families struggling to survive in the pandemic; migrant workers, daily wage earners etc . Here’s our chance to share some of what we have & be rest assured it will go to the right hands. Go to the video pinned right on top of my official Facebook page, fb/sonatheartiste & click on it. The donate button is right besides the live video. #Love #sonamohapatra

