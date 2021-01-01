पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यंग सितारों की बड़ी उपलब्धी:सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने खरीदा 4बीएचके अपार्टमेंट, इनसे पहले ये यंग एक्टर्स भी बन चुके हैं महंगे घरों के मालिक

13 मिनट पहले
दबंग एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने हाल ही में बांद्रा, मुंबई में खुद का 4बीएचके अपार्टमेंट खरीदा है। एक्ट्रेस हमेशा से चाहती थीं कि वो 30 साल की होने से पहले अपना घर खरीदें हालांकि इसमें थोड़ी देर हो गई। नया घर खरीदने के बावजूद सोनाक्षी अपने पैरेंट्स के घर रामायण में ही रहेंगी। सोनाक्षी से पहले भी कई यंग एक्टर्स महंगे घरों के मालिक बन चुके हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो एक्टर्स-

आलिया भट्ट

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट ने हाल ही में अपना दूसरा घर खरीदा है। ये घर उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणबीर कपूर के घर के करीब बांद्रा में है। उनके घर की कीमत 38 करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है। एक्ट्रेस के घर के इंटीरियर का काम शाहरुख खान की वाइफ गौरी खान कर रही हैं। इससे पहले आलिया का एक फ्लैट जूहु में भी है जहां वो अपनी बहन शाहीन भट्ट के साथ रहती थीं।

जान्हवी कपूर

साल 2021 की शुरुआत में एक्ट्रेस जान्हवी कपूर ने लग्जरी घर खरीदा है। उनके नए और आलीशान घर की कीमत 39 करोड़ रुपए है। श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की बेटी जान्हवी ने एक बिल्डिंग की तीन मंजिलों तक फैला हुआ घर लिया है। जुहू का ये घर 3,456 स्क्वायर फुट का है। नवभारत टाइम्स के अनुसार इस नए घर के लिए जान्हवी ने 78 लाख रुपए की स्टैंप ड्यूटी भरी है।

जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने हाल ही में नया घर खरीदा है जो उनके पिछले घर से काफी बड़ा है। जैकलीन अपने घर के इंटीरियर का काम खुद ही संभाल रही हैं। जैकलीन हाल ही में इस नए घर में शिफ्ट भी हो चुकी हैं। फिलहाल एक्ट्रेस अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म भूत पुलिस की शूटिंग में बिजी है जिसके चलते घर के इंटीरियर पर वो पूरी तरफ फोकस नहीं कर पा रही हैं।

यामी गौतम

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस यामी गौतम ने साल 2020 में मुंबई में अपना घर खरीदा है। उनका शानदार ड्यूप्लेक्स में फिलहाल यामी अकेले रह रही हैं, जहां जल्द ही उनके पैरेंट्स भी शिफ्ट होने वाले हैं। इससे पहले एक्ट्रेस ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में एक पुराना फार्म हाउस खरीदा है।

आयुष्मान खुराना

वर्सेटाइल एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना ने हाल ही में चंडीगढ़ में अपने परिवार के लिए नया घर खरीदा है। उनके नए आलीशान घर की कीमत 9 करोड़ रुपए है। शूटिंग के बाद अब आयुष्मान अपना ज्यादातर समय अपने घर में ही बिताएंगे। आयुष्मान, उनकी वाइफ ताहिरा, बच्चे, भाई अपारशक्ति खुराना, उनकी वाइफ और एक्टर के माता-पिता सभी इस घर में शिफ्ट हो चुके हैं।

विक्रांत मेस्सी

मिर्जापुर एक्टर विक्रांत मेस्सी ने साल 2020 में दिवाली के मौके पर नया घर खरीदा है। फिलहाल इस घर के इंटीरियर का काम जारी है। साल 2020 में अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से सगाई के बाद एक्टर ने अपने नए घर की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी।

