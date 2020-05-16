दैनिक भास्करMay 16, 2020, 04:11 PM IST
मुंबई. लॉकडाउन के चलते दिहाड़ी मजदूरों को कई परेशानियों से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में इन लोगों की मदद करने के लिए दबंग एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने भी मदद का हाथ बढ़ाया है। उन्होंने फैनकाइंड के साथ टीम अप करके एक नई पहल की शुरुआत की है जिसमें वो अपने हाथों से बनाए हुए आर्टपीस की नीलामी करके डेली वेज वर्कर्स के लिए फंड इकट्ठा करेंगी। उन्होंने अपनी तस्वीरों की बिड भी लगा थी। सोनाक्षी की इस पहल को देखते उनके इंडस्ट्री के दोस्त भी समर्थन के लिए आगे आए हैं।
हाल ही में सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से जानकारी देते हुए एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें उन्होंने बताया, 'मैंने फैनकाइंड के साथ टीम अप करके डेली वेज वर्कर्स को राशन किट मुहैया करवाने के लिए अपने आर्ट वर्क की नीलामी रखी है। इन सभी आर्टवर्क को मैंने खुद एक साल में तैयार किया है'। सोनाक्षी की पैंटिग्स की नीलामी से इकट्ठा किए गए फंड के जरिए जरुरतमंदो को राशन दिया जाएगा।
Hi everyone! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art, and HELP RAISE FUNDS to provide DAILY WAGE WORKERS with ration kits. All the sketches and canvases that are up for auction have been created by me, over the years, and each piece holds a very special place in my heart. There is something for everyone - digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings. To enter your bid, simply click the link in my bio (https://bit.ly/FankindAuction), fill in the form & submit your bid. The auction will end on 24th May 2020, and we will ship the artwork to the highest bidder for each piece. With your support, we can make a difference. Let's come together during these testing times.
सपोर्ट में आए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की पहल देखते हुए आलिया भट्ट, करण जौहर, दिया मिर्जा, गुलशन ग्रोवर, वरुण शर्मा, मनीष पॉल और कृति सेनन जैसे कई सितारों ने उनकी सराहना की है।
So proud of you @sonakshisinha! Guys, support the cause, bid for good! https://t.co/0jm5MVfoxF https://t.co/e4R5QLqEt7— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 15, 2020
This is so wonderful!! 💞💞 have always admired your art Sona! And now it’s gonna help a greater cause!! Guys, donate generously and treasure one of her beautiful art pieces for life! 👌🏻💖 @sonakshisinha @FankindOfficial https://t.co/sT5bvcl3g6— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 15, 2020
क्या है फैनकाइंड?
फैनकाइंड एक फंड रेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म है जिसे अर्जुन कपूर की बहन अंशुला कपूर ने शुरू किया है। इसके जरिए वो सेलेब्स की मदद से जरुरतमंदो की मदद करती हैं। सोनाक्षी सिन्हा से पहले अर्जुन कपूर, विक्की कौशल, कार्तिक आर्यन, जान्हवी कपूर भी अलग अलग तरह से मदद कर चुके हैं।
Fankind and @aslisona have come together to raise funds by auctioning some of the beautiful canvas paintings made by Sonakshi Sinha. The proceeds from the auctions will be used to provide ration kits with essential food supplies to daily wage labourers who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.🙏 Here’s your chance to bring home these soulful pieces, all you have to do is place your highest bid.✨ The minimum bids for the canvas paintings start at Rs 40,000. Click on the link in the bio and get bidding, the highest bidder will get to cherish the art forever. (link in bio) . . #Fankind #Auction #Bids #CovidRelief #ComeJoinTheMagic #Covid19
