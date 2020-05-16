View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art, and HELP RAISE FUNDS to provide DAILY WAGE WORKERS with ration kits. All the sketches and canvases that are up for auction have been created by me, over the years, and each piece holds a very special place in my heart. There is something for everyone - digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings. To enter your bid, simply click the link in my bio (https://bit.ly/FankindAuction), fill in the form & submit your bid. The auction will end on 24th May 2020, and we will ship the artwork to the highest bidder for each piece. With your support, we can make a difference. Let's come together during these testing times.

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on May 15, 2020 at 1:24am PDT