While we are in the safety of our homes waiting for this phase to pass, doctors, healthcare workers, the police force, essential service providers, volunteers & government officials are leading the battle against Corona. Here is a #DilSeThankYou to all of them for taking care of us 🙏 #stayhomestaysafe @my_bmc #mumbaipolice

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:44am PDT