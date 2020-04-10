दैनिक भास्करApr 10, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
कोरोना वॉरियर्स का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने #Dil Se ThankYou कार्ड लेकर उन्हें शुक्रिया कहा था। अब सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने भी उन्हीं ही तरह सोशल मीडिया के जरिए मुश्किल समय में सेवाएं दे रहें इन लोगों का आभार जताया है। एक्ट्रेस ने गुरुवार रात अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें वे एक कार्ड पकड़े नजर आईं। जिस पर बेहद खूबसूरत अंदाज में 'Dil Se ThankYou' लिखा हुआ था।
वीडियो के साथ सोनाक्षी ने लिखा, 'जबकि हम अपने घरों के सुरक्षित दायरे में रहते हुए इस वक्त के गुजरने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टर्स, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, पुलिस बल, आवश्यक सेवा प्रदाता, स्वयंसेवक और सरकारी अधिकारी कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। हमारी देखभाल करने के लिए आप सभी का #दिल से धन्यवाद'। #घरमेंरहेंसुरक्षितरहें#बीएमसी#मुंबईपुलिस। वीडियो में उन्होंने इस खूबसूरत कार्ड की मेकिंग भी दिखाई।
While we are in the safety of our homes waiting for this phase to pass, doctors, healthcare workers, the police force, essential service providers, volunteers & government officials are leading the battle against Corona. Here is a #DilSeThankYou to all of them for taking care of us 🙏 #stayhomestaysafe @my_bmc #mumbaipolice
भूमि पेडणेकर ने भी दिया धन्यवाद
To all our heroes working tirelessly trying to keep us safe, the ones that are staying away from their loved ones and homes so that we can have our loved ones around. The ones that are putting themselves at risk and still keeping our spirits up. You are our HEROES To all the front line workers - doctors, nurses, people running the essential services, delivery boys, volunteers helping with the pandemic, people working in our staff and our security personnel’s #DilSeThankYou #MaharashtraPolice #CPMumbaiPolice #MumbaiPolice @my_bmc #StayHome #StaySafe #CoronaWarriors
अक्षय ने शुरू किया अभियान
अक्षय ने गुरुवार (9 अप्रैल) को अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर एक फोटो शेयर किया, जिसमें वे #DilSeThankYou लिखा हुआ कार्ड पकड़े दिखे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से... पुलिस, नगर निगम के वर्कर्स, डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेस, एनजीओ, वॉलंटियर्स, सरकारी अधिकारियों, वेंडर्स और बिल्डिंग के गार्ड्स को #दिल से धन्यवाद।' उनकी इस पोस्ट के बाद तमाम बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी इसी तरह के कार्ड के जरिए कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सेवाएं दे रहें लोगों को दिल से धन्यवाद दिया।
Name : Akshay Kumar City : Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏻
