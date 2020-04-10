Change Cookies Settings

लॉकडाउन शुक्रिया / सोनाक्षी ने भी कोरोना वॉरियर्स का आभार जताया, खूबसूरत कार्ड हाथ में लेकर उसका मेकिंग वीडियो शेयर किया

Sonakshi Sinha DilSeThankYou card : Sonakshi gives #DilSeThankYou to all fighters who are leading the battle against Corona
Sonakshi Sinha DilSeThankYou card : Sonakshi gives #DilSeThankYou to all fighters who are leading the battle against Corona

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 10, 2020, 11:26 AM IST

कोरोना वॉरियर्स का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने #Dil Se ThankYou कार्ड लेकर उन्हें शुक्रिया कहा था। अब सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने भी उन्हीं ही तरह सोशल मीडिया के जरिए मुश्किल समय में सेवाएं दे रहें इन लोगों का आभार जताया है। एक्ट्रेस ने गुरुवार रात अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें वे एक कार्ड पकड़े नजर आईं। जिस पर बेहद खूबसूरत अंदाज में 'Dil Se ThankYou' लिखा हुआ था।

वीडियो के साथ सोनाक्षी ने लिखा, 'जबकि हम अपने घरों के सुरक्षित दायरे में रहते हुए इस वक्त के गुजरने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टर्स, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, पुलिस बल, आवश्यक सेवा प्रदाता, स्वयंसेवक और सरकारी अधिकारी कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। हमारी देखभाल करने के लिए आप सभी का #दिल से धन्यवाद'। #घरमेंरहेंसुरक्षितरहें#बीएमसी#मुंबईपुलिस। वीडियो में उन्होंने इस खूबसूरत कार्ड की मेकिंग भी दिखाई।

भूमि पेडणेकर ने भी दिया धन्यवाद

अक्षय ने शुरू किया अभियान

अक्षय ने गुरुवार (9 अप्रैल) को अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर एक फोटो शेयर किया, जिसमें वे #DilSeThankYou लिखा हुआ कार्ड पकड़े दिखे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से... पुलिस, नगर निगम के वर्कर्स, डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेस, एनजीओ, वॉलंटियर्स, सरकारी अधिकारियों, वेंडर्स और बिल्डिंग के गार्ड्स को #दिल से धन्यवाद।' उनकी इस पोस्ट के बाद तमाम बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी इसी तरह के कार्ड के जरिए कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सेवाएं दे रहें लोगों को दिल से धन्यवाद दिया।

