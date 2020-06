View this post on Instagram

How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity 😂 Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me. Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me. Accha ab yeh chakkar mein i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always ❤️

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:11am PDT