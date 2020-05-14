Change Cookies Settings

मददगार सितारे / सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने भिजवाए पुणे के हॉस्पिटल में पीपीई किट, अक्षय कुमार ने पुलिस को दिए 1000 रिस्ट बैंड

Sonakshi Sinha sent PPE kit to Pune hospital and Akshay Kumar gave 1000 wrist bands to mumbai police
दैनिक भास्कर

May 14, 2020, 07:11 PM IST

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स लगातार कोरोना वॉरियर्स की मदद को आगे आ रहे हैं। हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को कोरोना वायरस से सुरक्षा प्रदान करने वाले उपकरण प्रदान किए हैं। सोनाक्षी ने पीपीई किट्स तो अक्षय ने हार्टबीट, बीपी और कदमों को नापने वाले रिस्ट बैंड डोनेट किए हैं। 

पुणे के डॉक्टर्स के लिए पीपीई किट

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने टॉप ग्रेड पीपीई किट का बड़ा कंसाइन्मेंट सरदार पटैल हॉस्पिटल पुणे के लिए रवाना हो गया है। हमारी कोशिश है फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को सुरक्षित रख सकें। 

अक्षय ने पुलिस कर्मियाें के लिए दिए गैजेट

अक्षय कुमार ने मुंबई पुलिस को 1000 रिस्ट बैंड डोनेट किए हैं। ताकि फील्ड वॉरियर्स को कोविड-19 के लक्षणों की पहचान करने में मदद मिल सके। अक्षय रिस्ट बैंड बनाने वाली कंपनी के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर भी हैं। मुंबई पुलिस दुनिया का पहला संगठन है जिसके अधिकारियों को सेहत के लिए ट्रैक किया जा सकेगा।

