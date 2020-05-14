दैनिक भास्करMay 14, 2020, 07:11 PM IST
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स लगातार कोरोना वॉरियर्स की मदद को आगे आ रहे हैं। हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को कोरोना वायरस से सुरक्षा प्रदान करने वाले उपकरण प्रदान किए हैं। सोनाक्षी ने पीपीई किट्स तो अक्षय ने हार्टबीट, बीपी और कदमों को नापने वाले रिस्ट बैंड डोनेट किए हैं।
All you lovely people! Heres the outcome of us coming together for our #CoronaWarriors!!! Thank you SO much for your trust and generosity!!! A large consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital, #Pune right now Let’s continue to protect our frontline medicos together shall we?!? (To donate go to www.tring.co.in/sonakshi-sinha) This made my day, and im sure it’ll make yours too!! LOTS of love and thanks again 😊🙏🏽 @mundramanish @atulkasbekar @tringindia
May 14, 2020
पुणे के डॉक्टर्स के लिए पीपीई किट
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने टॉप ग्रेड पीपीई किट का बड़ा कंसाइन्मेंट सरदार पटैल हॉस्पिटल पुणे के लिए रवाना हो गया है। हमारी कोशिश है फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को सुरक्षित रख सकें।
*Akshay Kumar donates 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police to help detect COVID-19 symptoms* Being the brand ambassador of a leading health brand who announced a major breakthrough in early COVID detection through its wrist band with sensors to detect COVID-19 symptoms. Akshay Kumar has yet again extended his help towards the Mumbai Police, who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, by donating 1000 wrist bands to them. In fact, the Mumbai Police will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with the preventive health platform. #Thursday #AkshayKumar #covid19 #Bollywood #instadaily #akpaps @ak_paps
May 14, 2020
अक्षय ने पुलिस कर्मियाें के लिए दिए गैजेट
अक्षय कुमार ने मुंबई पुलिस को 1000 रिस्ट बैंड डोनेट किए हैं। ताकि फील्ड वॉरियर्स को कोविड-19 के लक्षणों की पहचान करने में मदद मिल सके। अक्षय रिस्ट बैंड बनाने वाली कंपनी के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर भी हैं। मुंबई पुलिस दुनिया का पहला संगठन है जिसके अधिकारियों को सेहत के लिए ट्रैक किया जा सकेगा।