View this post on Instagram

All you lovely people! Heres the outcome of us coming together for our #CoronaWarriors!!! Thank you SO much for your trust and generosity!!! A large consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital, #Pune right now Let’s continue to protect our frontline medicos together shall we?!? (To donate go to www.tring.co.in/sonakshi-sinha) This made my day, and im sure it’ll make yours too!! LOTS of love and thanks again 😊🙏🏽 @mundramanish @atulkasbekar @tringindia

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on May 14, 2020 at 6:21am PDT