दैनिक भास्करMay 18, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अपनी पेंटिंग्स का ऑक्शन शुरू कर दिया है। फैनकाइंड के साथ चल रही इस नीलामी में तीन केटेगरी, डिजिटल प्रिंट्स, कैनवास और स्केचेस की शुरुआती कीमत 6 से 40 हजार रुपए तक है। नीलामी से मिलने वाला पैसा कोविड 19 रिलीफ फंड में जाएगा ताकि डेली वेज अर्नर्स की मदद की जा सके।
I love drawing faces, so decided to draw the most peaceful one - “The Enlightened One” is up for auction to raise funds for the daily wage earners... if you’d like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://bit.ly/FankindAuction (link in BIO as well) @fankindofficial #artbyaslisona
हर आर्ट का नाम भी दिया
सोनाक्षी ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बनाए अपने आर्ट वर्क में से हर एक का नाम भी दिया है। उन्होंने दो आर्ट वर्क एनलाईटेन्ड वन, विंग्स ऑफ फ्रीडम की मेकिंग प्रोसेस भी शेयर की है। जिसमें सोनाक्षी की कुशलता नजर आ रही है। इतना नहीं उन्होंने हर पीस का एक अलग ही बेस प्राइज फिक्स किया है।
Every sketch has its own meaning, but one thing that all of them have in common is the love @aslisona has made them with! Now, it's your chance to get your hands on these beautiful, one of a kind sketches. All you've got to do is bid to your heart's content. Starting bid's for the sketches range from Rs.12,000 - 20,000/- The contribution collected through the auction will be used to help provide ration kits with essential food supplies to daily wage labourers who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. It's only through supporting one another that we can make this world a better place. So get the bids going! (link in bio)
फैनकाइंड का सपोर्ट
इस काम में उनकी मदद अंशुला कपूर का वेंचर फैनकाइंड कर रहा है। जिसके जरिए उनके 10 से ज्यादा आर्ट पीस पर बोली लगाई जानी है। पेंटिंग से आने वाला पैसा कोविड 19 रिलीफ फंड और डेली वेज अर्नर्स की मदद के लिए दिया जाएगा। सोनाक्षी के फैन्स के अलावा बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी अपनी-अपनी बिड प्लेस कर दी है।