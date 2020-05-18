Change Cookies Settings

मददगाार सितारे / सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने शुरू की अपने आर्ट वर्क की ऑनलाइन नीलामी, इकट्‌ठा हुआ फंड करेगा कोरोना पीड़ितों की मदद

वीडियो फोटो सोनाक्षी के इंस्टाग्राम से साभार
May 18, 2020, 01:30 PM IST

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने अपनी पेंटिंग्स का ऑक्शन शुरू कर दिया है। फैनकाइंड के साथ चल रही इस नीलामी में तीन केटेगरी, डिजिटल प्रिंट्स, कैनवास और स्केचेस की शुरुआती कीमत 6 से 40 हजार रुपए तक है। नीलामी से मिलने वाला पैसा कोविड 19 रिलीफ फंड में जाएगा ताकि डेली वेज अर्नर्स की मदद की जा सके। 


हर आर्ट का नाम भी दिया

सोनाक्षी ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बनाए अपने आर्ट वर्क में से हर एक का नाम भी दिया है। उन्होंने दो आर्ट वर्क एनलाईटेन्ड वन, विंग्स ऑफ फ्रीडम की मेकिंग प्रोसेस भी शेयर की है। जिसमें सोनाक्षी की कुशलता नजर आ रही है। इतना नहीं उन्होंने हर पीस का एक अलग ही बेस प्राइज फिक्स किया है। 

फैनकाइंड का सपोर्ट 

इस काम में उनकी मदद अंशुला कपूर का वेंचर फैनकाइंड कर रहा है। जिसके जरिए उनके 10 से ज्यादा आर्ट पीस पर बोली लगाई जानी है। पेंटिंग से आने वाला पैसा कोविड 19 रिलीफ फंड और डेली वेज अर्नर्स की मदद के लिए दिया जाएगा। सोनाक्षी के फैन्स के अलावा बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी अपनी-अपनी बिड प्लेस कर दी है। 

