इनसाइडर वर्सेज आउटसाइडर:इंडस्ट्री में पक्षपात झेल चुकी हैं सोनाली राउत, बोलीं- 'डायरेक्टर के कहने पर मुझे मेरी ही फिल्म के प्रमोशन से दूर रखा जाता था'

View this post on Instagram

Any Guesses on who the kidnapper is? Unravel this #Dangerous mystery tmrw 14th aug on @mxplayer #SonaliRaut as #DiaDhanraj @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial @suyyashrai @natashasuri @nitinaroraofficial @mikasingh @vikrampbhatt @bhushanpatel

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut) on Aug 13, 2020 at 6:32am PDT